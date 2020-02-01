J.J. Watt on & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39 ;: Here are all the athletes who organized SNL and their best sketches

Eddie Murphy Steve Carrell J.J. Watt?

The Texans star is the next to enter the exclusive and exclusive club of professional athletes to present "Saturday Night Live,quot; on Saturday, February 1. Some have been memorable, others … less.

For every Peyton Manning, there have been countless Michael Phelps. There has been no clear formula for who is successful in the program and who is not, but not for the lack of NBC attempts. In total, there have been 32 different professional athletes to present "SNL,quot; in 882 airing episodes on NBC in the 45-year program duration.

Given Watt's personality, it seems that he could definitely be one of the best sports stars to present the show at some point, and is the first since the professional athlete to present the show from Charles Barkley in 2018, and the twelfth soccer player in backing up the microphone.

J.J. Watt joins the list of athletes to host & # 39; SNL & # 39;

Athlete Episode Air date Sport Fran Tarkenton Season 2, Episode 13 January 29, 1977 Football O.J. Simpson Season 3, Episode 12 February 25, 1978 Football Bill russell Season 5, Episode 3 November 3, 1979 Basketball John madden Season 7, Episode 10 January 30, 1982 Football Bob Uecker Season 10, Episode 2 October 13, 1984 Baseball Alex Karras Season 10, Episode 12 February 2, 1985 Football Hulk Hogan Season 10, Episode 15 March 30, 1985 Professional wrestling Marvin Hagler Season 11, Episode 17 May 17, 1986 Boxer Billy Martin Season 11, Episode 18 May 24, 1986 Baseball Joe Montana Season 12, Episode 9 January 24, 1987 Football Walter Payton Season 12, Episode 9 January 24, 1987 Football Carl Weathers Season 13, Episode 10 January 13, 1988 Football Wayne Gretzky Season 14, Episode 19 May 13, 1989 Hockey Chris Evert Season 15, Episode 5 November 11, 1989 Tennis Michael Jordan Season 17, Episode 1 September 28, 1991 Basketball Charles Barkley * Season 19, Episode 1 September 25, 1993 Basketball Nancy Kerrigan Season 19, Episode 15 March 12, 1994 Figure skating George Foreman Season 20, Episode 9 December 17, 1994 Boxing Deion Sanders Season 20, Episode 13 February 18, 1995 Soccer / Baseball The rock** Season 25, Episode 15 March 18, 2000 Professional wrestling Derek Jeter Season 27, Episode 11 December 1, 2001 Baseball Jonny Moseley Season 27, Episode 13 March 3, 2002 Olympic skiing Jeff Gordon Season 28, Episode 9 January 11, 2003 NASCAR driver Andy Roddick Season 29, Episode 5 November 8, 2003 Tennis Tom brady Season 30, Episode 17 April 16, 2005 Football Lance Armstrong Season 31, Episode 4 October 29, 2005 Cycling Peyton Manning Season 32, Episode 16 March 24, 2007 Football Lebron James Season 33, Episode 1 September 29, 2007 Basketball Michael Phelps Season 34, Episode 1 September 13, 2008 Swimming Eli Manning Season 37, Episode 11 May 5, 2012 Football John Cena Season 42, Episode 9 December 10, 2016 Professional wrestling J.J. Watt Season 45, Episode 12 February 1, 2020 Football

* Barkley would present three more episodes of "SNL,quot;.

** The Rock would feature four more episodes of "SNL,quot;.

The best sketches of athletes & # 39; SNL & # 39;

Peyton Manning: United Way

No wonder here. Manning has made a second career thanks to commercials and endorsements, and his true rank as an actor was shown in this 2007 SNL digital short.

If I had a dollar for every time I heard, "Get your head out of your ass! You're disgusting!" I could retire comfortably in Lake Como, Italy.

Joe Montana and Walter Payton: ecclesiastical talk

The best part of this sketch starring the great Dana Carvey, is that Montana and Payton could barely keep it together.

Reminder: Sunday is the Satan Bowl. I mean the Super Bowl. Well, isn't that special?

Derek Jeter: Point, counterpoint

Seth Myers with the perfect personification of baseball Twitter in this sketch.

Derek Jeter: Yankee Wives

No. 2 for No. 2: the iconic image of him with a wig and lipstick is eternal.

The Rock: Mr. Peepers and Papa Peepers

I wonder if this guy from Dwayne Johnson has a career in Hollywood.

Eli Manning: embarrassing text

Manning and his "aw, shucks,quot; behavior really couldn't play what his brother Peyton had done on the show five years before, and that's what makes this sketch quite good: Manning was probably playing himself.

Michael Jordan: Daily Affirmation

A few years before "Space Jam,quot; entered the consciousness of pop culture for eternity, Jordan presented an episode of "SNL,quot;. "His Airness,quot; was not so bad in the program, and how he held it together in this sketch is something legendary.

Tom Brady: Touchdown at the Carnival

OK, this is not that fun, but it is entertaining to see Tom Brady fail shot after shot, even if it is by design.