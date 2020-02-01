Itchy Feet wins the role of Sandown for coach Olly Murphy | Racing news





Spicy feet mounted by jockey Gavin Sheehan

Itchy Feet provided Olly Murphy with a first Grade One winner in the Betway Novice Hunt Scilly Isles.

Murphy, former assistant of Gordon Elliott, has made great strides in his incipient career to date, but there is no doubt that a first victory at the highest level is a historic day.

Installed in the back by Gavin Sheehan, Itchy Feet always traveled well within himself despite running a little apart from the main group.

Good Boy Bobby, Grand Sancy and Midnight Shadow were helping to speed up the pace, but one who never got involved was Laurina from Willie Mullins, with the fourth Hurdle Champion in the rear.

Sheehan brought Itchy Feet to challenge at the last moment, but he found that wrong and found himself back in the room.

However, Sheehan let his mount find his way again and shortly after he returned to the bridle before jumping the last one cleanly, moving away from Midnight Shadow to win by three and a half long.

Murphy said: "I'm not an emotional person, but that meant a lot. I've always had faith in this boy.

"Andrew (Brooks, owner) was eager to come here and pay the bills and has supported me from day one. It has been a well executed plan and he received a master class from a trip from Gavin, who took his time in the testing conditions

"It was only his second race on fences, so it was a good performance. He is a horse that has a great engine and was third in a Supreme."

"He has never done anything wrong in his life, except when I ran it in Kempton and he was completely wrong. We got home, made a plan and jumped fences and it has been a well executed plan. It's magical and this is what you dream of

"We'll let the dust settle, but I imagine we'll go to Cheltenham through the swamp.

"Today is a dream come true. I am 28 years old and I have trained a Grade One winner. It is a special day."

It was also the first Grade One victory for Brooks, who added: "It's absolutely magical.

"I said I didn't want to step it up on the trip, but Olly said I had to step up and all credit to him."

"We all said before, he was third in the Supreme and came from behind. That was a hard race that day in thick mud and he stayed and today he stayed again. I think he could probably go further."

"There's a lot to wait for and roll over Cheltenham now. It's an amazing experience with the whole family here. Kate (wife) didn't feel great, but I said & # 39; you have to come & # 39;".