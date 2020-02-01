Ireland 19-12 Scotland

%MINIFYHTMLfac286dbf7ab24c772c19e41f6f90b6111% %MINIFYHTMLfac286dbf7ab24c772c19e41f6f90b6112%





Johnny Sexton's 19-point tour made head coach Andy Farrell have a winning start, as Ireland beat Scotland 19-12 in a tense Six Nations game.

Scotland had many opportunities, but missed many promising opportunities, none more blatant than when Captain Stuart Hogg dropped the ball on the test line when he tried to land in 50 minutes.

Sexton recorded a try, a conversion and four penalties in the victory, while Adam Hastings, who started in the middle of the fly in the absence of Finn Russell for problems outside the field, scored all points in Scotland from the tee, but his search for a first Victory at the Aviva Stadium continues.

Ireland will receive Wales in Dublin at Aviva Stadium in Round 2 next Saturday, while Scotland will receive England in Murrayfield the same day.

Irish captain Johnny Sexton scored all points of his team through a try, conversion and four penalties.

After a safe and positive start, Scotland hit the front after only six minutes when James Ryan of Ireland was penalized for not being able to move away, and Hastings stepped forward to divide the uprights from a short distance.

At the same time, the promising number 8 of Ireland, Caelan Doris, was forced to leave a few minutes after his debut, after having collided with Hastings and knocked out.

Scottish Adam Hastings scored all his points, kicking the first points of the day as well

Ireland got a penalty shortly after, but Captain Sexton rejected the potential goal shot by a corner kick: it turned out to be the right decision when he later failed to try.

In advantage of penalty, the loose-headed pillar Cian Healy produced an inverted ball superbly disguised for Conor Murray, who then found Sexton with a clipped pass so that half of the fly would run over in 10 minutes.

Sexton scored the only attempt of the Test at the beginning of the first half

Scotland reduced that advantage to a single point only six minutes later, when Healy was penalized for turning in the scrum and Hastings hit the corner.

Hastings missed the next clear point opportunity when he deflected a kick from within the sideline, and the opposite number Sexton made no such mistake minutes later, hitting between the posts from 39 meters.

Sexton missed a penalty, but kicked well from the tee the day

Ireland led 10-6 in the break, and four minutes in the second period, the home team extended that advantage by three more points when Sexton punished Jamie Ritchie for not walking away.

An interception by Larmour saved Ireland at the other end before Scotland's captain Stuart Hogg dropped the ball on the test line when he tried to land the ball with one hand in the corner without pressure in 51 minutes, a big mistake by the lateral.

Stuart Hogg dropped the ball on the line in the act of trying to score in 50 minutes

The mistake came in the penalty lead, which Scotland decided to kick when Hastings reduced Ireland's lead to 13-9.

Ireland restored its lead to seven points in 57 minutes, when Scotland was penalized for kicking the ball in the ruck and Sexton went home.

In the absence of 14 minutes, Scotland reduced the competition to a four-point game when Hastings attacked, establishing a fascinating last quarter.

The center of Scotland Johnson gave a cheap penalty with only eight minutes left when he pushed Andrew Conway out of the ball, and Sexton threw it from outside the 22 visitors.

Even so, Scotland continued to accumulate on the Irish line, and the result was only assured when Stander won a huge rotation on his own line with two minutes remaining.

The last minute defense rescued Ireland on several occasions

The good

More than anything, the Irish defense won the Test match. It was excellently organized, physical and produced turnovers that altered the game at crucial moments.

CJ Stander was huge, winning two penalties for failures in his 22, while Peter O & # 39; Mahony won one on his own line in the first half. Josh van der Flier also stood out in a very positive exhibition in the last row.

A note also for Captain Sexton, who had not played since early December due to a knee injury, but was composed and achieved, with his 19-point course leveling his best Irish shirt brand.

For Scotland, his attack game had a brilliant verve and rhythm, and his readiness to attack, connect and walk was refreshing.

The bad

Defensively and physically, Scotland was the best they have been at this level for some time, but their waste in terms of created opportunities proved critical.

Hogg will have nightmares about his fake pax in the area inside the goal, a mistake that is probably the worst in the entire Championship.

The accuracy of the ruck of Scotland was also not at the required level, since Ireland again and again managed to steal, chat on the ball and turn it around. Gregor Townsend's men were also unreliable at the time of the lineout, losing three.

Ireland, despite the victory, was disheveled and lacked fluidity as well. Farrell and company have much to improve.

Game statistics

19 – Scotland had scored a try in 19 consecutive #SixNations matches before not doing so in this match, its longest race in the history of the Championship and the longest active race of any nation in this tournament.

