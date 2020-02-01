Ireland 19-12 Scotland: rankings of six nations | Rugby Union News





Discover who stood out and who not from Ireland 19-12 Scotland below …

Players' qualifications of Ireland's six-nation victory by 19-12 over Scotland in Dublin on Saturday …

Ireland

15. Jordan Larmour 7/10: Solid in the back and a constant threat at the counter, while producing a handful of important tackles.

14. Andrew Conway 6/10: He struggled to get involved in the action and was guilty of a very poor pass within his own 22.

13. Garry Ringrose 6/10: He almost put Conway on the right wing for a score in the first half before being replaced in the interval due to an unspecified injury.

12. Bundee Aki 7/10: It produced a prominent rest during a breathless period, shortly before the break. Solid in general.

11. Jacob Stockdale 6/10: Like Conway on the opposite wing, he failed to leave his mark and also fought to catch Murray's kick.

10. Johnny Sexton 8/10: He produced a winning performance on his first outing as a permanent captain, scoring and converting a try and adding four penalties.

9. Conor Murray 6/10: Selected ahead of John Cooney in form, the 30-year-old played a leading role in the initial score but was below his best level and then escaped punishment after a loose pass that drove Scotland away.

1. Cyan Healy 6/10: The quick download to Murray helped create the striking attempt to open Sexton, but was penalized in the scrum and was replaced twice.

2. Ron Herring 7/10: Taking the place of former retired captain Rory Best, the prostitute enjoyed a constant inaugural appearance of the Six Nations.

3. Tadhg Furlong 7/10: Probably the selection of the first row in Ireland, the Furlong pillar showed quick hands when necessary and played an important role in helping to achieve an opening weekend success.

4. Iain Henderson 7/10: He produced an excellent last-minute tackle to deny Sean Maitland a breakout attempt just before halftime after a lazy pass from Murray and stole two lineouts.

5. James Ryan 6/10: He dealt with his business with little fuss, but perhaps he will be disappointed with his struggles in alignment and scrum.

6. CJ Stander 8/10: He quickly changed from the blind flank to number eight after Caelan Doris' early departure and stood out, pushing his team forward with his powerful characteristic career.

7. Josh van der Flier 7/10: He participated in a number of key ball losses for his team and impressed at all times.

8. Caelan Doris N / A: The 21-year-old international debut, highly qualified, was agonizingly interrupted, lasting less than five minutes before being forced to get hurt.

20. Peter O & # 39; Mahony 7/10: He replaced Caelan Doris after four minutes and made a super show, forcing a crucial rotation in his own line.

Scotland

15. Stuart Hogg 5/10: Accused as a man possessed while seeking to lead, he would be an example in his first game as captain, but Exeter's fullback will be chased by his horror fumble on the test line in the coming years.

14. Sean Maitland 6/10: The Saracen man was solid under the high ball, while his defensive position was perfect all but once when Aki cleared.

13. Huw Jones 6/10: The Glasgow man is back in shape and back on the team, but his lost tack in Jordan Larmour was a reminder of the defensive deficiencies that have always worried Gregor Townsend.

12. Sam Johnson 7/10: He did not have the legs to travel all the way after intercepting the pass of Conor Murray, but he exhausted his heart with a series of brave transports that total 70 meters.

11. Blair Kinghorn 5/10: It did not take long for Ireland to identify the Edinburgh wing as the weak link in the ranks of Scotland, with the ball high after the high ball fell on its head.

10. Adam Hastings 6/10: Under great pressure to fill Finn Russell's boots, but he couldn't produce the magic moment that Scotland needed to unlock Farrell's defense.

9. Price of Ali 6/10: They inherited Greig Laidlaw's nine shirt after having approved George Horne to begin. You may have to climb another gear if you want to stop your Warrior teammate.

1. Rory Sutherland 6/10: There are no signs of rust when the Edinburgh accessory returned to the international fold after an absence of three and a half years. Born hard and well scrum.

2. Fraser Brown 6/10: Guilty of a loose line shot and a couple of stupid infractions that left Ireland wanting just when Townsend's team seemed ready to jump.

3. Zander Fagerson 7/10: Aggressive in freedom while surpassing Cian Healy in the time of scrum. Scotland needs to see more of this Fagerson consistently.

4. Scott Cummings 6/10: A constant display of the Glasgow lock while doing his tackles, but he did little else to stand out from the crowd.

5. Jonny Gray 7/10: Another monstrous attack of 25 tackles while helping to thwart an Irish attack that was expected to run over Townsend's men.

6. Jamie Ritchie 6/10: An athletic display of the Edinburgh man as he toured the countryside, covering more ground than anyone in the Dark Blues package.

7. Hamish Watson 8/10: How Scotland lost their skills to steal pockets after being injured in their first World Cup match. A great display about his return to fitness.

8. Nick Haining 7/10: An encouraging debut of Edinburgh No. 8 while wearing it with intention.