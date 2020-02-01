Iraq's president appoints Mohammed Allawi as new prime minister: state TV | News

%MINIFYHTML71c0b2511095e34cab633f1e3906f00e11% %MINIFYHTML71c0b2511095e34cab633f1e3906f00e12%

Iraqi President Barham Salih appointed Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country's new prime minister, according to state television, ending more than two months of political stalemate.

Saturday's announcement comes when Iraqis continue protests against the government for the fourth consecutive month.

Allawi would run the country until early elections can be held. You must form a new government within a month.

