Iraq appoints new prime minister praising "bravery,quot; of protesters

BAGHDAD – The president of Iraq intervened to appoint a new prime minister after Parliament did not do so for two months, leaving the country largely without a helm at a time of multiple political crises.
Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is not a new face: he is a former member of Parliament and a former communications minister. But it is not marred by accusations of corruption that persecute many other Iraqi political figures.
In his first comments on accepting the nomination, Allawi paid tribute to the anti-government protesters who have been on the streets since October and promised to keep their demands at the forefront and center of their political program.
"I want to speak directly with the Iraqi people," he said in a video. "I have decided to talk to you before talking to anyone else because my power comes from you and without your sacrifices and courage, there would have been no change in the country."
Iraq has sunk deeper into the crisis since protests began that defied political order and then became increasingly violent. The former prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, resigned, but remained in a position of caregiver increasingly unable to cope with the uprising in the streets or increasing tension between the United States and Iran, competing for influence in Iraq.
These tensions reached a critical point with the US assassination of Division General Qassim Suleimani and the leader of the Popular Mobilization Units of Iraq, a Shiite militia force closely linked to Iran, which was with him. In response, the Iraqi Parliament demanded the departure of all US troops from Iraq.
It is not clear whether the appointment of a new prime minister will calm the country or if political parties and armed groups, many with ties to Iran, will continue to dominate the political scene.
The protests, which call for an end to corruption and more jobs, have only grown despite the violent repression of Iraqi security forces. They began with demands for the resignation of the government and for new elections.
Parliament largely avoided answering because reforms and new elections would probably mean that many established political groups would lose power. The country's main religious authorities have sided with the protesters to demand a change and their pressure led the prime minister to resign at the end of November.
Since then, neither Parliament nor the president struggled to find a prime minister candidate in which Parliament and protesters could agree.
The selection of Mr. Allawi is an effort to choose someone who has worked with a wide range of political parties and is educated and secular, in addition to having the necessary Shiite Muslim backgrounds.
Since the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, Iraq has had a political power sharing agreement whereby the prime minister comes from the Shiite Muslim majority of the country, the president of parliament is from the Sunni Muslim minority and the president is from Kurdish ethnicity, So the three main ethnic and religious groups are represented.
Allawi was initially educated in Baghdad, but then went to Beirut to complete his architectural studies. He lived for years in London and was active in the Iraqi opposition. When he was young, he was attracted to the Dawa party that is close to Iran.
But after the overthrow of Saddam Hussein, he began to line up with his cousin, Iyad Allawi, who was interim prime minister in 2004, and finally joined Iraqiya, his cousin's political party. It is a secular party that includes Sunni and Shiite Muslims, as well as Christians and several women, but has few seats in Parliament compared to religious parties.
Within a few minutes of his nomination, he received the support of the powerful Shiite cleric and political leader Moktada al-Sadr, who controls the largest block in Parliament.
"Today it will be remembered in the history of Iraq that the people elected their prime minister and not the political blocs," Sadr tweeted Saturday night.
"Today we expect from our brother, Mohammed Allawi, not to give in to domestic and foreign pressures and announce his program and accelerate the holding of early elections and try to preserve the sovereignty of Iraq," Sadr said.
Political analysts were more circumspect. They said that Allawi, like the current prime minister, lacks a political base and would find it difficult to resist the pressure of Iraqi armed groups that are close to Iran, many of them part of the Popular Mobilization Units, a nominally low force The control of the Iraqi government.
"Yes, he is from a respected family, he is educated, but he is politically weak," said Wafiq al-Hashimi, director of the Iraq Strategic Studies Group, a group of experts.
In Tahrir Square, the epicenter of the protests in the capital, Baghdad, the reactions were mixed. Some said he was in the previous government and that, therefore, was not adequate. Others said they were open to anyone who could improve the situation.
I don't know Mohammed Allawi well, so I can't comment on him, "said Jawad Hussein, 40, a construction worker who was protesting on Saturday in Tahrir Square." I can only judge him or give my opinion after hearing your plan and program and understand what you will do for the country. "
In what appeared to be a gesture of respect for the protesters' efforts, Mr. Allawi said: “You have tolerated a lot and were patient for a long time, but I believe in you and, therefore, I will ask you to continue the demonstrations because if you are not with me, I will be alone and I will not be able to do anything. "
He added that he would look at the protesters to keep him honest.
"If the blocks try to impose their candidates on me, then I will tell you," he said.
Allawi will have 30 days to form a new government.
Falih Hassan contributed from Baghdad.