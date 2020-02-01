Iraq appoints new prime minister praising "bravery,quot; of protesters

BAGHDAD – The president of Iraq intervened to appoint a new prime minister after Parliament did not do so for two months, leaving the country largely without a helm at a time of multiple political crises.

Prime Minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi is not a new face: he is a former member of Parliament and a former communications minister. But it is not marred by accusations of corruption that persecute many other Iraqi political figures.

In his first comments on accepting the nomination, Allawi paid tribute to the anti-government protesters who have been on the streets since October and promised to keep their demands at the forefront and center of their political program.

"I want to speak directly with the Iraqi people," he said in a video. "I have decided to talk to you before talking to anyone else because my power comes from you and without your sacrifices and courage, there would have been no change in the country."