Inside the billionaire world of Kylie Jenner Stormi's daughter

Because while Scott is the protagonist, Stormi is definitely the star of this show. "We don't let anything pass Stormi's time. Stormi on Saturdays," he said. Rolling Stone. "We don't play with them. Even with me on the tour, Stormi stops. She will travel."

It's not that your existence is less fun at home in California. Its two rooms (a butterfly-themed nursery at Mom & # 39; s plus an extra for when it is hung in the offices of Kylie Cosmetics) are full of the typical products that one would expect from a celebrity offspring. There are your two Fendi strollers and your $ 620 Jeremy Scott for the ride on CYBEX, in case you prefer a change of pace.

In addition, now that he is on the move, he has his own whips: a mini Lamborghini covered with Louis Vuitton logos and a red Ferrari firefighter the size of a small child.

His wardrobe includes a selection of kicks from Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and Louis Vuitton, plus a child-sized Adidas Yeezys, courtesy of Uncle Ye, designer products from Burberry, Stella McCartney and Ralph & Russo and a collection of accessories that most adults would use. drool.