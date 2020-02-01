Inside the billionaire world of Kylie Jenner Stormi's daughter

Last week, Kylie Jenner I take Stormi Webster (and his new $ 2,232 stroller Fendi) to Disney World to hang out with Cinderella. Upon returning to his own castle in Los Angeles, he enjoyed a butterfly-themed party in his honor (complete with a large topiary and custom butterfly chairs) to mark the launch of the limited edition collection Stormi x Kylie Cosmetics.
And we haven't even seen what the beauty mogul has on her designer's sleeve for the 2-year-old girl. real his birthday is today.
So far, the expert hostess has only mocked that "it will be a special day." And that could literally be said of any of the 730 days that the child has enjoyed on this earth. (And more than a few before, Kylie spent much of her pregnancy happily locked up at home, enjoying In-N-Out burgers, waffles and donuts Eggo and, in general, having, as she expressed on Twitter, "such an experience perfect ".)
Because from the moment Stormi arrived at his palace in Hidden Hills, California, for $ 12 million and 13,000 square feet, wrapped in the same nightgown that his mother had worn about 21 years earlier, life has been ideal.
Not wanting anything thanks to mom's net worth of one billion dollars (musician dad Travis scott brings about $ 8 million to the table), his riches include much more than a $ 12,500 Fendi stroller and a collection of pint-sized kicks that were waiting for him long before he could indicate his preference for wearing shoes, much less walk. She was born with best friends incorporated (her fellow "triplets,quot;: Kim Kardashian2 year old daughter Chicago West Y Khloe Kardashian22 month old girl True thompson), a collection of willing nannies waiting for the opportunity to lavish it with love and teach her the art of selfie and two influential parents who believe that creating it is her greatest achievement.
Which is impressive, considering that it is a list that includes endless covers of magazines, albums number 1 and a multimillion-dollar company that made Kylie, 22, the youngest billionaire in history.
So, yes, Stormi has it pretty well. Having lived only two years on this earth, he has already enjoyed more vacations than many people will experience in life. Or as dad put it in his Rolling Stone Cover interview, "He received more stamps in his passport than many mothers."
There were Turks and Caicos Islands for Dad's 26th birthday, a trip that included the necessary white-sand beaches, incredibly blue waters and a rented yacht, southern France when Scott was hired to perform at a festival beach party de Leones de Cannes, a tour of Italy last summer, a snowy getaway in December that included a snowboard lesson for Stormi and a trip to Hawaii where the rapper chose to record his successful album Astroworld. And that was not his only contribution to the Grammy nominated multiple platinum sales success.
Although Stormi was not old enough to express a single letter, Nicki Minaj He gave credit to the 6-month-old girl for helping Scott overcome his fourth album, Queen in record sales thanks to Kylie's smart vote on social media that fans could spy on her and the baby on the next tour.
And the Astroworld Tour: Wish You Were Here, in fact, counted the couple as the most stable groupies, and a source told E! The news that Kylie "wants to make sure the family is united as much as possible."
The trio made the most of their trips, taking time to go sightseeing in Denver, Minneapolis and New York City. And to make sure Stormi doesn't feel too trapped, Kylie said in a video that they make sure they get an extra room at each hotel, "so she can play and have more space." (Well, that and mom has a place to hang her large wardrobe and present her collection of Kylie cosmetics).
Because while Scott is the protagonist, Stormi is definitely the star of this show. "We don't let anything pass Stormi's time. Stormi on Saturdays," he said. Rolling Stone. "We don't play with them. Even with me on the tour, Stormi stops. She will travel."
It's not that your existence is less fun at home in California. Its two rooms (a butterfly-themed nursery at Mom & # 39; s plus an extra for when it is hung in the offices of Kylie Cosmetics) are full of the typical products that one would expect from a celebrity offspring. There are your two Fendi strollers and your $ 620 Jeremy Scott for the ride on CYBEX, in case you prefer a change of pace.
In addition, now that he is on the move, he has his own whips: a mini Lamborghini covered with Louis Vuitton logos and a red Ferrari firefighter the size of a small child.
His wardrobe includes a selection of kicks from Gucci, Giuseppe Zanotti and Louis Vuitton, plus a child-sized Adidas Yeezys, courtesy of Uncle Ye, designer products from Burberry, Stella McCartney and Ralph & Russo and a collection of accessories that most adults would use. drool.
If you need a place to store your Troll dolls, you could use your mini Birkin or the $ 620 Louis Vuitton Mini HL Speedy Bag that Aunt Kim brought from Japan last Christmas and she will never lack ice, since Dad will give her a diamond chain for her first birthday and mom adding a huge diamond ring this Christmas.
And we're not even sure that she counts that as her best gift, since her parents surprised her with a visit from Trolls& # 39; Poppy character and "Lovey,quot; Kris Jenner stumble into an entire playhouse, if Stormi needs to escape.
The playhouse was actually an exact replica of which Kylie cooled two decades ago. "I used to have a house like this when I was Stormi's age," Kylie shared, surprised, complete with the wooden furniture she once sat on. "This makes me want to cry."
Because there is nothing more than the beauty tycoon who wants to give her daughter an idyllic childhood like the one she enjoyed.
Although Stormi may come with some additional lessons on how to be a boss. The 2-year-old girl has already mastered many of the basics, including her colors, numbers and letters. A vocabulary genius, she "says a new word every day," Kylie told E! News of last August. "This morning was the trampoline. I wonder, & # 39; how do you know how to say the trampoline? You're one and a half & # 39; she is very intelligent."
And a position in the family business is ready whenever she is, with Kylie reflecting on Forbes that she could pass her billionaire mark to her daughter "if she likes,quot;.
The survey says: Yes, the duo's recent collaboration was born from Stormi's obsession with everything beautiful. "Every time I use lipstick, he notices," Kylie shared in an October makeup tutorial. "She looks at me and says:" Lip! Lip! Lip! "As for when he'll let Stormi start using his own lip kit regularly, that's a wait and see situation:" I haven't even thought about when I'm going to let Stormi wear makeup. "
For now, she is focused on letting her be a little girl, although she sometimes walks on red carpets, poses for magazine covers and has the whole world at her fingertips.
Although Kylie and Scott are not together today, they have achieved coparenting 101, often making time to hang out with Stormi en masse, whether that means a trip to Disney or just an afternoon at Kylie's crib. "They got along and were very happy to be a family with Stormi," a source told E! News of a cold October meeting. "It seemed that nothing had changed with them."
His last project, of course, was to organize Stormi's big birthday party. Although beating last year Astroworld-Life come alive fantasy was a difficult task, the couple was up to the challenge. "Kylie is going crazy," a source told E! News before the big day. "She wants it to be as amazing as her first birthday party and it will be completely exaggerated."
We would almost be disappointed with something less.
