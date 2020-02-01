Inside Jennifer Lopez's amazing one-year whirlwind

A year ago, Jennifer Lopez sat with Harper's bazaar and I made a vow: "At this moment in my life, I am trying to give myself more credit."

It is something that has struggled in the past thanks to the various detractors that one tends to find when they reach a certain level of achievement. "It's hard when people always tell you that you're not good at things or they tell you & # 39; why is it successful? & # 39;"

A notion that seems quite insane when you consider that all the talent singer, actress, dancer, designer, producer and owner of a business (a multi-script long before it was fashionable) has achieved, but Taylor Swift Having said that, those who hate will hate, hate, hate.