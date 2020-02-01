Inside Jennifer Lopez's amazing one-year whirlwind

A year ago, Jennifer Lopez sat with Harper's bazaar and I made a vow: "At this moment in my life, I am trying to give myself more credit."
It is something that has struggled in the past thanks to the various detractors that one tends to find when they reach a certain level of achievement. "It's hard when people always tell you that you're not good at things or they tell you & # 39; why is it successful? & # 39;"
A notion that seems quite insane when you consider that all the talent singer, actress, dancer, designer, producer and owner of a business (a multi-script long before it was fashionable) has achieved, but Taylor Swift Having said that, those who hate will hate, hate, hate.
So when López was invited to host Saturday night live For the third time last December, he decided to follow his own advice and show off a bit of how amazing J. Lo is.
"This year, I have to be honest, I have been very blessed," said the New York native. "First of all, I got what all the Bronx girls dream of: a proposal to be a Yankee." And while saying yes to Alex Rodriguez It was nice and all that, don't be fooled by the new 10-carat rock you received, did much more last year than getting a new fiance.
"I had the biggest movie opening I've ever had, which included a lap dance of Cardi B"he continued Hustlers star and producer. "I went on a tour with sold out tickets and killed the Met Gala. And that's not a boast: a doctor diagnosed him on the spot as a fourth-degree murder. I'm about to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. I walked the runway in Milan for the first time in a dress I wore 20 years ago, some people said that I look better now than then, and I'm not showing off, that's just, you know, gossip, and what else? Oh yes , yes, I had a great birthday: I turned 50! "
Basically, what was coming was that it was in its sixth decade and had never been better. "Seriously," he summed up, "what I really want to say to everyone who is looking around is that the best is yet to come."
And for López, that includes part-time performance tomorrow night in Miami with "Latina companion,quot; Shakira, something she resembles, "winning the Oscar."
Upon learning that she had been chosen to head the 54th Super Bowl, which marked the 100th anniversary of the NFL in her adopted city of Miami, it was a race for Lopez, who grew up with her parents tuning in to watch the New York Jets fight weekly.
George Pimentel / Getty Images for TIFF; Stuart Franklin / Getty Images
"When we received that call from the (NFL commissioner) Roger Goodell and the league and Jay Z, we were excited and she was crying, "Rodriguez revealed in Today in November. "He has been rehearsing for about six weeks."
Because it's J. Lo and refuses to put anything but the best on the floor. "It's the biggest show there is. It has the largest audience," he explained in December. CBS Sunday Morning interview. "You have to have this great production. You can't do that on the tour. Everything is budget conscious and & # 39; you can do this and you can do that & # 39 ;. It's a different experience and I think it's a fantasy for everyone. Musical artists can play the Super Bowl and have 12 minutes of an incredible show. I don't know. There's just something exciting about it. "
In deference at the time, the two-time Grammy nominee, who has a group of 100 singles to choose from, "has been preparing for several months," reveals a source to E! News ", and has been working very hard. She has been following a very strict regime and has been very disciplined with exercising every day and eating extremely clean. She has also spent a lot of time with voice coaches and her team practicing her routine." She wants it to be her best performance. "
AM / SplashNews.com
We have no doubt that it will be at least a fourth degree murder.
And although we are not clear if the Kansas City Chiefs or the San Francisco 49ers will stay at the end, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy in the air, we are ready to declare Lopez as the great winner not only of the match on the grid but everything the case.
"There were moments in my life when my career was going very well and my personal life was going well," he reflected in August. Variety cover interview. "And there were times when my personal life was stable, but my career was not excellent. This is the first time I have a really beautiful alignment between the two."
I mean, the statistics don't lie, just look at every victory he celebrated this year:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019110 / rs_1024x759-190210211059-1024-jennifer-lopez-grammys-motown-tribute.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 980358″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Motown, 2019 Grammys Performance”/>
Monty Brinton / CBS
Put it all on the floor
Acting at the Grammy on February 10, Lopez crushed a mix of Motown hits (more dance moves and multiple costume changes) to recognize the 60th anniversary of the label.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019327 / rs_634x1024-190427185806-634-alex-rodriguez-jennifer-lopez-chip-joanna-gaines.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1000367″ alt=”Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer López, Chip Gaines, Joanna Gaines”/>
Redefined Friendship Goals
After Rodriguez approached Joanna Gaines about having her and her husband Chip Gaines entry his Top of repairs – a three-story, four-room, 4,404-square-foot extension in the decidedly exclusive neighborhood of Malibu, California – the group met for a double date in April. So when is that episode broadcast?
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 787px,quot; data-width = "787,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019210 / rs_1024x846-190310114137-1024-jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-engagement-ring-030919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 988224″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, engagement ring”/>
Instagram / Alex Rodriguez
A-Rod ring accepted
The retired baseball professional surpassed his Joanna Gaines anniversary gift with an amazing $ 1 million emerald cut diamond and a well-rehearsed March proposal on a beach in the Bahamas. The plan is for the two to bring their mixed family (she has 11-year-old twins) Max Y Emme; he is daughters dad Natasha15 and She, 11) together this year. "I would like a great wedding and I would like to get married in a church this time," he shared on YouTube about the 2020 issue. "I have never married in a church and married three times."
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 520px,quot; data-width = "520,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019231 / rs_634x792-190331090359-634-jennifer-lopez-bikini-033119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 993203″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Bikini, Abs, Instagram”/>
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
It reminded us of all the goals of his body
"I was terrified. I felt exposed. I thought, & # 39; I've never done anything like this. I'm going to be there in f – king dental floss & # 39;" Lopez said. Variety of filming their nude scenes for Hustlers. "And then you get there, and you have to have a powerful attitude & # 39; f – k you & # 39 ;. You have to regain your power." Uh, raise your hand if you feel terribly bold if your abs look like this.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019315 / rs_1024x1024-190415134721-1024-jennifer-lopez-medicine-video.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 997394″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Medicine Video”/>
Youtube
He dropped another blow
The cure for whatever afflicts us: "Medicine,quot;, the single released with French montana in April, number one in the Billboard Dance Club song chart. The musician went on to perform it during a month of May. Today concert and use it as the opening of its 38-date It & # 39; s My Party tour.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "483,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019613 / rs_1024x550-190713135311-1024-jennifer-lopez-carli-lloyd-lap-dance-instagram-071219.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1018242″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Carli Lloyd, Lap Dance, Stage, Madison Square Garden, World Cup”/>
Instagram / @jujuzworldinitsbeauty
He got down with the USWNT
Not even a blackout in New York City could prevent Lopez from showing up at his performances at Madison Square Garden. After a successful show on July 12 (during which he gave a lap dance to the recent World Cup winner Carli lloyd) A blackout in Manhattan forced her to cancel the concert the following night. But when he returned to the stage on July 15, he gave birth. Let J.Lo get us out of the dark.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020021 / rs_1024x759-200121170936-1024.jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-kim-kardashian.ct.012120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1065365″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Alex Rodriguez, 2019 Met Gala”/>
Kevin Mazur / MG19 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue
He did his best at the Met Gala
Yes, we would say that the Versace dazzled from head to toe and the accompanying 129.48 carat Harry Winston necklace constituted a fourth-degree murder.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201953 / rs_1024x759-190603171534-1024-jennifer-lopez-2019-CFDA-Awards.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1010102″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, CFDA Awards 2019″/>
ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images
He accepted his icon status
You don't just show up for the CFDA Fashion Awards in just anything—Particularly when they are recognized as a fashion icon for their "bold, uninhibited and always memorable,quot; style, as president and CEO of CFDA Steven Kolb Put it on. So the designer resulted in a custom cut by Ralph Lauren and a dramatic moment on the train.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019624 / rs_1024x759-190724195033-1024-JLO-porsche-birthday-me-72419.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1020572″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, birthday, Porsche”/>
Splash / BACKGRID
Celebrated 50 with a new whip
What to give to the woman who really has everything for her birthday: for Rodriguez it was a red Porsche 911 GTS convertible of $ 140,000. Well done, sir.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019625 / rs_634x1024-190725103923-634-Jlo-ARod-Birthday-LT-072519-BGUS_1666473_004.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1020697″ alt=”Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer López, 50th anniversary celebration”/>
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
And an OTT party
His love? That costs nothing. But you will have to pay to recognize a historic birthday. Lopez's golden party in July Gloria EstefanThe Star Island estate in Miami Beach featured a multi-level cake, a champagne tower, several tents from party goers and a fireworks end.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201981 / rs_1024x759-190901094823-1024-rbg-jennifer-lopez.cm.9119.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1027980″ alt=”Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Jennifer Lopez”/>
fake images
He had a known robbery
When you're Jennifer Lopez, you can do things like phone the Supreme Court of Justice (and your fellow New Yorker) Ruth Bader Ginsburg and arrange a meeting to ask, among other things, we would suppose the secret of a long and happy marriage. Remembering the meeting during her September talk at the National Book Festival of the Library of Congress, the Brooklyn-raised lawyer shared that she conveyed the words she had received from her mother-in-law more than five decades earlier: "Sometimes it helps to help little deaf. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019820 / rs_634x1024-190920163126-634.jennifer-lopez-versace-milan.ct.092019.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1033627″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Milan Fashion Week 2019, Versace dress”/>
WWD / Shutterstock
He dusted his Versace
Oh, this old thing? Just something I had out there since its appearance in the 2000 Grammys. "It was very enriching," the actress said recently. Vanity fair to put on a renewed version of the infamous jungle dress to close Donatella VersaceMilan Fashion Week show in September. "It had been twenty years, and I think for women, knowing that you can wear a dress 20 years later, it resonated. It was like, & # 39; Yes, you know, life doesn't end at 20! & # 39; ".
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 201988 / rs_634x1024-190908081047-634-jennifer-lopez.cm.9819.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1029436″ alt=”Hustlers TIFF Premiere, Jennifer Lopez”/>
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
Never stopped rushing
Honoring the name of his film (he assumed the double function of acting and producing), he hit the press circuit hard, reaching cities from Toronto to New York and Los Angeles in Elie Saab, Balmain and Zimmerman. Your reward: stellar box office numbers (Hustlers He raised an estimated $ 32.2 nationwide during the opening weekend) and his first Golden Globe since his role in 1997 as a Mexican-American singer Selena Quintanilla.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019921 / rs_634x1024-191021065808-634-JLo-Gym-10-21.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1042024″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Instagram Gym 2019″/>
Yes, still body goals
In case you forgot, he posted a sweaty gym selfie in October highlighting his collection with Niyama Sol and the results of his Sunday training session.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 650px,quot; data-width = "650,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191029 / rs_1024x1024-191129131817-1024-jennifer-lopez-112919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1052396″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez”/>
Instagram / Jennifer Lopez
Did a teacher's day
When she and Rodriguez saw a publication by a Tennessee educator detailing that one of their students was too hungry to learn, investors from the frozen food company Tiller & Hatch agreed to "donate a year of their delicious and healthy meals for students ". and the food pantry of his school, "he explained in an Instagram post." This is why owning a business and having real property in businesses (without a license) is so important to Alex and me , especially as Latinos. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020021 / rs_1024x759-200121170646-1024.jennifer-lopez-alex-rodriguez-2.ct.012120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1065361″ alt=”Alex Rodríguez, Jennifer López, Palm Springs International Film Festival”/>
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for the Palm Springs International Film Festival
He pocketed a new concert
Announced as the coach's new face in November, Lopez's spring campaign just dropped last week. I hope your wallet is ready!
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2019119 / rs_1024x759-191209123614-1024×759.saturday-night-live-jennifer-lopez-lp.12919.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1054719″ alt=”Saturday Night Live, Jennifer Lopez”/>
NBC
It brought the fun (and high kicks) to SNL
Greater movement of the boss: opening Saturday night live With a monologue of all the ways you've been killing or dancing face to face with the Rockettes? Lopez did both, then slipped into his prominent Versace just in case. And that was only the first minutes.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202005 / rs_634x1024-200105211655-634.jennifer-lopez-2020-golden-globes-candids.ct.010520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1060707″ alt=”Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Candids”/>
Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / Shutterstock
He scored a victory of the Golden Globes
Sure, he lost the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for Marriage history& # 39; s Laura Dern, but Rodriguez made sure she still felt the winner with her Instagram tribute after the show. "Jen, you don't need a trophy, medal or badge to identify a true champion," he wrote. "For millions of young women who have seen and inspired and empowered to do incredible things in their lives, you are a champion. For countless musicians, dancers, actresses and performers who have seen and emulated your passion, drive and ethical work. to find your own success, you are a champion. "
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 877px,quot; data-width = "877,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 20191112 / rs_1024x759-191212100147-1024×759-hustlers-gj-12-12-19.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1055730″ alt=”Hustlers – Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu”/>
STX movies
He incited a riot related to the Oscars
Lopez fans got strong when they learned Hustlers The prominent one did not obtain an Academy Award nomination for his interpretation of the stripper and entrepreneurial entrepreneur Ramona.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 2020029 / rs_634x1024-200129114512-634-Jennifer-Lopez-JR-12920.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1068257″ alt=”Jennifer Lopez”/>
Miami PIXX / BACKGRID
Ready to take the field
Without a doubt, his months of hard work will pay off tomorrow night in the Super Bowl. The game plan for the 12-minute performance includes both her and her individual sets. Shakira in English and Spanish plus an opportunity for us to see Lopez dance again. "It's in Miami and we are both Latino artists," he explained in CBS Sunday Morning in December. "We bring that flavor."
Consider us ready for the game.