"I have fallen in love at first sight,quot; – Disha Patani

Disha Patani rose to fame with M.S Dhoni of Neeraj Pandey, in front of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress later appeared in the action drama Baaghi 2, along with the rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the young actress has never admitted her relationship with the latter, the media ask her more frequently about her marital status.

The actress, who is currently busy with the promotions of her next romantic thriller, asked Malang about her definition of love in one of the interviews. Responding the same, Disha said: "It is very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is for love or for love. How can you live without love?"

Speaking of his personal experience, Disha said: "I have also fallen in love at first sight. For me, it is very important to fall in love. I love the feeling of the butterflies on the first day. If I do not feel it on the first day, I feel it is not there ".

%MINIFYHTML093d7feb5f095ed0d52a0ad4e5b8b5a413% %MINIFYHTML093d7feb5f095ed0d52a0ad4e5b8b5a414%

She also revealed: “The only time I feel like a girl is when I am in a relationship. I'm looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl. "

