I had a minor crisis after getting a role in & # 39; The Crown & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLd23e50e1cc560d5c934aaa9ed5f55b8011% %MINIFYHTMLd23e50e1cc560d5c934aaa9ed5f55b8012%

Netflix

Speaking at the Newport Beach Film Festival Awards, the actress who plays Princess Anne in the hit Netflix series confesses the pressure of playing a well-known public figure.

Up News Info –

Actress Erin Doherty suffered a "minor collapse" after obtaining her role as the British royal princess Anne in "The crown".

The star joined Netflix's successful show for its third season and, speaking at the Newport Beach Film Festival Awards, confessed the pressure of playing a well-known public figure.

"I have hidden a lot (it presses attention). It is yours for so long, and then it is released and people suddenly realize you," said the actress, who appeared on British television shows "Call the Midwife "and the BBC version of"the Miserables"he said, the British newspaper The Evening Standard reported.

%MINIFYHTMLd23e50e1cc560d5c934aaa9ed5f55b8013% %MINIFYHTMLd23e50e1cc560d5c934aaa9ed5f55b8014%

"It was an overload for me. So I walked away from him. I got the job. And then I had a minor collapse. I thought a lot of people would say, & # 39; She wasn't what I thought it would be & # 39;". I had to say: & # 39; You know what, this is my version of this woman & # 39; ".

She added: "Besides, not many people of our generation knew her. So in a way it was an introduction."

And despite feeling prepared after studying videos of the Queen's daughter on YouTube, she confessed that working alongside such a high-profile cast also affected her.

"The whole first week for me was like & # 39; Erin, calm down & # 39;" he said. "My legs were shaking. I was shaking because there were Helena Bonham Carter, Olivia Colman. It was too much ".

The third season of "The Crown" is now available.