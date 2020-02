%MINIFYHTMLbfcf28c0b844faad8a6f119cd31f8e0911% %MINIFYHTMLbfcf28c0b844faad8a6f119cd31f8e0912%

Air strikes in opposition-controlled territory in northern Syria are forcing hundreds of thousands of people to flee to the Turkish border.

At least 21 civilians have been killed in attacks by Syrian forces backed by Russian air power in recent days.

Raheela Mahomed from Al Jazeera reports.