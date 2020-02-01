How prepared is Africa for a deadly coronavirus outbreak? The | News

%MINIFYHTML23b6dc85c5f73c709535ee00fe5a9de611% %MINIFYHTML23b6dc85c5f73c709535ee00fe5a9de612%

The countries of Africa are taking measures to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus that has killed more than 250 in China and has spread to several Asian countries, and as far away as the United States, Europe and Australia.

While scientists compete to find a vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday declared a public health emergency of international concern amid growing fears that the virus could reach countries with weak health systems.

In Africa, where past viral outbreaks have stretched already tense health systems in several countries, no cases have been confirmed to date, but several countries have reported suspected cases of the rapidly spreading disease that originated in the central city. Wuhan china late last year.

Amid growing concerns, medical experts seem confident that the deadly virus will also infect people on the continent, signaling the deepening of trade and travel ties between China and Africa that has caused many countries on the continent to become popular tourism, business and investment destinations for the Chinese.

"We can be very sure that the coronavirus will be exported to Africa," said Ngozi Erondu, an associate member of the Global Health Program at Chatham House.

"There are a lot of trips between China and Africa; centers like Addis Ababa, Cairo and Nairobi are at particular risk due to the large number of Chinese travelers passing through these airports."

Measures taken

Speaking at the headquarters of the African Union on Tuesday, John Nkengasong, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of Africa (CDC for Africa), said the institution was working closely with its Chinese counterparts, adding that "in Africa we are observing the situation and we are also preparing to face any outbreak or case."

Three days later, WHO announced that it would increase preparation in Africa, particularly in 13 high-priority countries: Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

Authorities in most of these countries have established active controls at airports, he said, and asked the government to "intensify their preparation."

"The faster countries can detect cases, the faster they can contain an outbreak and ensure that the new coronavirus does not overwhelm health systems," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.

The most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria, is among the countries that have issued a travel notice that tells citizens to delay travel to China unless they are "extremely essential."

Chikwe Ihekweazu, general director of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)He said lessons had been learned from the Ebola outbreak that spread across Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea in 2014-2016, killing about 11,300 people in West Africa.

"In the last three years, we have invested resources to improve infectious disease surveillance and responsiveness. Our National Reference Laboratory has the ability to molecularly diagnose pathogens and we are receiving WHO guidance on primers and reagents will use to analyze suspected cases of coronavirus. "

Elsewhere, Ugandan physician Sabrina Kitaka also cited the response to Ebola as an example of how the country has successfully managed previous infectious infections and said authorities were taking all precautions at border entrances to deal with the new coronavirus, officially known as "2019-nCoV,quot;.

"This is a new virus with very little information about virulence and transmission dynamics," said Kyeng Mercy Tetuh, a public health expert and epidemiologists in Cameroon.

In the case of Cameroon, Tetuh said that while health authorities have emphasized the country's preparation, this may not be the case in areas affected by insecurity, such as Anglophone regions.

"A challenge to contain Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been insecurity," he said, referring to a continuing outbreak of the deadly disease that has seen how medical teams were attacked by armed militias in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. .

For his part, Mauricio announced that all passengers from Wuhan are in quarantine, while others from China would be monitored by health workers.

Mozambique said he was suspending visas for visitors from China and blocking trips to the country, while in neighboring South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said that temperature tests with non-invasive thermometers would be conducted at 12 points of entry and health officials would board international. aircraft to determine any sick traveler.

Ivory Coast, where the first suspect case on the continent was reported, also installed thermal imaging cameras at airports.

Major challenges

However, Tanzanian clinician Joachim Mabula said that inspections at the airport may not be enough.

"The screening process involves looking for symptoms; people can have a disease but not show symptoms," he said.

He added that many African countries do not have the required laboratory capacity to respond to an infectious disease such as the new coronavirus, a problem also highlighted by Erondu.

"Unfortunately, many disease surveillance systems in African countries are weak and most of the continent lacks diagnostic capacity, for example, laboratory capacity, so identifying cases and controlling the outbreak could be difficult, especially in countries with limited resources, "Erondu said, even when he noted that the continent is home to,quot; stronger "and,quot; more experienced "institutions such as Africa CDC, the NCDC and the Ethiopian Institute of Public Health.

In Mabula's opinion, African countries should cancel flights to and from China; So far, African companies that have taken that step include RwandaAir, Kenya Airways, Royal Air Maroc, EgyptAir, Air Madagascar and Air Mauritius, while Air Tanzania has postponed its maiden. flight to China

An official of the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who chose to remain anonymous, supported that measure: "In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ebola and measles have claimed thousands of lives; an outbreak of coronavirus is what last we need, so canceling flights is sensible. "

The official added that "the detection and medical care systems vary in intensity from one country to another, therefore, if the virus reaches an African country from China, it can be difficult to prevent it from spreading to others."

In the official's opinion, another concern is spreading false news: "This leads to massive panic. African governments must be transparent with all the information."

Suzana da Lomba, a teacher based in the capital of Angola, Luanda, said the fake news was already having an impact.

"Hysteria and lack of information worldwide means that friends warn each other not to go to Chinese-owned stores and restaurants."