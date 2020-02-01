Houthis own weapons & # 39; similar & # 39; to those made in Iran: UN report | Yemen News

%MINIFYHTML97c03dd713d843396fa18bd248a6617311% %MINIFYHTML97c03dd713d843396fa18bd248a6617312%

The Houthi rebels in Yemen, devastated by the war, are in possession of weapons similar to those produced in Iran, according to a new United Nations report seen by the AFP news agency on Friday.

Some of the new weapons that the rebels have acquired in 2019 "have similar technical characteristics to the weapons manufactured in the Islamic Republic from Iran, "said the report compiled by a panel of experts charged with monitoring an arms embargo in the country.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML97c03dd713d843396fa18bd248a6617313% %MINIFYHTML97c03dd713d843396fa18bd248a6617314%

The panel did not say whether the weapons were delivered directly to the Houthis by the Iranian government, which has repeatedly denied sending them weapons.

"In addition to the previously known weapon systems, they used a new type of Delta-designed unmanned aerial vehicle and a new land attack cruise missile model," the document said.

The weapons, as well as the commercially available parts that constitute some of the weapons, potentially violated the embargo, he added.

The conflict in Yemen began with the taking in 2014 of the capital, Sanaa, by the Houthi rebels, who also took control of much of the northern part of the country.

In March 2015, a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates backed by the United States intervened to restore the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was expelled by the Houthis.

In the report, experts said separately that the Houthis' claim that they were behind a September 14 attack on two large oil facilities in Saudi Arabia was "unlikely."

Several countries, including the United States, have ruled out the Houthis' ability to carry out such an attack, and instead accused Iran, which has denied their participation.

The panel also said it had identified a "Houthi network involved in the repression of women who oppose the Houthis, including through the use of sexual violence."

"Violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law continued to be widely committed by all parties in Yemen with impunity," the report said.

The war in Yemen has killed tens of thousands of people, most of them civilians, according to relief organizations. The devastating conflict has also brought millions to the brink of famine, in what the UN calls the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Human rights groups have criticized the coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for attacking civilians in hospitals, schools and markets, and at the same time condemning Western countries for providing weapons.

In a statement on Thursday, the UN Security Council called for the immediate end of a "significant,quot; escalation in the fighting. He said the return to violence "threatens to undermine the progress made during the recent period of scale reduction in Yemen."

The council's statement followed an information session on Tuesday by UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, who urged stopping the recent "alarming military escalation,quot; in the fight "before it is too late."