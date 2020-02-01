Honor Black History Month with these great Black Creators shows

Black History Month is here and it's time to add a new program to your list.
The annual celebration and celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the history of the United States includes significant contributions from those who operate behind the scenes creating some of our favorite comic and dramatic television shows.
The most recent UCLA publishes a Hollywood Diversity report, a resource that identifies the prevalence of women and minorities in front of and behind the camera, showed that programs created by minorities are significantly underrepresented compared to their white counterparts.
However, the report fortunately shows an upward trajectory of more minority-directed shows that allow us to experience a wider spectrum of voices.
Today, we celebrate some of the fun sitcoms and sketch shows, terrifying thrillers and compelling dramas directed by black creators to celebrate.
With Kenya Barris& # 39; -ish universe, Shonda Rhimes& # 39; Alignment #TGIT, Jordan PeeleIt `s hilarious or creepy offers and the new Netflix sketching program, Astronomy club, there are many great series for bingeing.
Check out some of our favorites below and how you can see them right now!
A B C
Scandal
No one dominated network television as Shonda Rhimes, which at one time had so many successful shows on the air that ABC dedicated its Thursday lineup (#TGIT) for its juicy dramas.
What includes Scandal, the Kerry Washingtonfrom several episodes that followed Olivia Pope, a DC crisis management consultant, while navigating the intense cases of her client and her own personal life, which included a secret affair with the president of the United States.
Where to look Netflix
How to escape the murder
Another Shondaland show, How to escape the murder It may be the most dramatic and mysterious of #TGIT's offers.
Follow ANNALISE KATING (Viola Davis), a defense law professor whose students are eager to get one of their coveted internships.
However, learning from Keating is not just to help pass the bar, since students finish a part of a murder mystery where knowing the law (and how to break it) may be the only thing that keeps them out of trouble.
Where to look: Netflix; Hulu
Grey's Anatomy
Rhimes first, and the longest running show Grey's Anatomy Follow a group of interns and doctors at Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital and how their professional and personal lives intersect.
Where to look Netflix Hulu
The game
Mara Brock Akil, the superproducer behind Brides and the current CW series Black Lightning, created the record series The game in 2006 and I saw him run for a whopping nine seasons.
The show aired on CW during its first three seasons and almost disappeared after its cancellation, but when BET won the series for new episodes in 2011, it broke records as the most watched cable comedy premiere with 7.7 million people tuning in.
Danny Feld / Central Comedy
Key and Peele
The golden age of Comedy Central's central comedy included Keegan-Michael Key Y Jordan PeeleHilarious show Key and Peele.
The series, which intersects humorous fragments on stage with funny sketches, even beat the heavyweight Saturday night live for an Emmy in 2016.
Where to look Hulu
CBS All Access
The twilight zone
Go from Key and Peele becoming a horror author may sound like a strange pivot to Peele, but the comedian’s interest in horror captivated us all with his Oscar-winning film Salt in 2017
So, it is appropriate that he then co-create The twilight zoneIt will restart on CBS in 2019. The anthology series is a mix of science fiction, mystery and horror that is perfect for any fan looking for a scare.
Where to look CBS All Access
Youtube
Strange city
Strange city, a Peele digital show, it was the perfect combination of the filmmaker's comic roots and the current space in the science fiction / horror genre.
The YouTube Premium program surrounds the city of Weird, where society is literally divided between those who have and those who don't.
Starring a cast of faces known as Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and more, it is a fun show instead of the cat videos that we are usually watching on YouTube.
Where to look YouTube Red, but you can watch the first full episode here
TBS
The Last O.G.
Peele and Tracy morgan serve as co-creators in the TBS series The Last O.G., which also stars in the latter.
The funny series follows Morgan's character, Tray, who is surprised to discover how much the Brooklyn neighborhood and his family have changed after serving 15 years in prison.
When he learns that he has two children from his ex-girlfriend, who moved, he promises to have his second chance and be part of their lives.
Where to look Netflix
A B C
blackish
Kenya Barris created blackish, a comedy show that surrounds the Johnson family and Patriarch Dre's concerns that his success has created too much cultural assimilation for his family.
The ability of the program to address classic situation comedy situations, such as family pranks or annoying in-laws, with heavier problems, such as police brutality and the word N, is part of why he has been nominated for the Outstanding Comedy Series in several Primetime Emmy awards.
Where to look: Hulu
Free form
adult
After seeing Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) in blackishIt was exciting to see her go to college in her own spin-off.
In adultZoey explores the trials and tribulations of the university and being alone for the first time.
Where to look: Hulu
A B C
mixed
the -ish universe expanded last year when another spin-off, mixed, Released in September.
The show is about Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis-Ross) and her education during the 80s, weaving both the nostalgia of the period of time with the real problems that her character faced when it came to being true to herself or to feel that she needed to assimilate to fit.
Where to look Hulu
Lara Solanki / Netflix
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
You've probably heard of the Vertical Citizen Brigade theater, where comic talents like Amy Poehler Y Donald Glover trained, and know that some very funny people leave the institution.
That is the case of Astronomy Club, the first team of completely black house sketches that was formed in the theater, and you can see them in action in the series Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show.
The show is one of Barris' developments as part of his big deal on Netflix and the intelligent and absurd humor in the show will make you laugh for all six episodes.
Where to look Netflix
Show time
The Chi
The third season trailer has just fallen for Lena Waithecoming of age series The Chi, but with a premiere date of July 5, there is still plenty of time to catch up with the show if you haven't been watching.
The series follows Brandon, Kevin and Emmett as they navigate through a difficult neighborhood in Chicago, where everyday decisions can have life or death consequences.
Where to look: Show time
HBO
Unsafe
Issa Rae Y Larry Wilmore co-created the HBO series Unsafe, which follows the characters and friends Issa and Molly as they navigate their insecurities and defects in everyday interactions.
The fun program that features a strong and healthy female friendship is entering its fourth season.
Where to look HBO
Anne Marie Fox / HBO
Black Lady Sketch Show
If you haven't heard it, the comedy sketches have returned, and Robin Thede& # 39; s Black Lady Sketch Show It is one of the best that is new in space.
The main cast includes Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and former talent of Buzzfeed Fifth Brunson They skewer everything from divorce parties to dealing with people in the apocalypse.
The show has also been renewed for a second season.
Where to look HBO
Starz
Power
This drama and crime series surrounds James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), who is trying to leave the world of drug trafficking behind to run a disco.
Of course, that does not mean that his past will not come to pursue him.
The series, which was created by Courtney A. Kemp, won at the NAACP Image Awards last year, winning a trophy for the Outstanding Dramas Series.
Where to look: Starz
Mark Johnson / Netflix
Bubble gum
This series was created by Michaela Coel, who also serves as a writer and lead actress on the show, and follows Tracey Gordon, a millenary obsessed with Beyoncé who grew up in a very religious home and learns what little she knows about the world.
Where to look: Netflix
Queen sugar
This series follows the multiple plots of separate family members who gather to run a cane sugar farm in distress after the tragedy hits the family.
Where to look Hulu
Netflix
Dear whites
Adapted from Justin SimienSundance winning movie of the same name, Dear whites Follow a group of students of color, led by Samantha White (Logan Browning), in the mostly white Ivy League of the University of Winchester.
The series, often ironic and satirical, about cultural prejudices, social injustice and the wrong activism of other students is a compelling watch.
Where to look Netflix
The Boondocks
Based on his popular comic strip of the same name, Aaron McGruderthe show The Boondocks It remains one of the most influential and animated animated series ever released.
The avant-garde program sees Robert "Granddad,quot; Freeman's plans to enjoy his golden years interrupted by his grandchildren, Huey and Riley (both expressed by Regina King), with many references of pop culture and action to enjoy.
Where to look Hulu
FX
Attitude
Steven Channels Serie Attitude He has been praised for his style, plot, characterization and outstanding performance for Billy porter.
The queer ballroom melodrama is one of the most fascinating television shows right now, so now is the time to catch up!
Where to look Netflix
Netflix
When they see us
Ava DuVernayThe program on the Central Park Five case was praised for its handling of heartbreaking events and its ability to direct award-winning performances.
The show was nominated in the Emmys for the Exceptional Limited Series and saw one of its actors, Jharrel Jerome, walks home with a trophy for his performance.
Where to look Netflix
Fox
Empire
After Lucious Lyon (Terrence Howard) is diagnosed with a medical condition, he looks at which of his three children will be the successor of his empire. However, when his ex-wife Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) reappears, things get complicated.
The series, co-created by Lee Daniels, is now in its sixth and last season.
Where to look Hulu
Atlanta
Donald Glover created and protagonist of this series where he plays Earn, a character who drives the promising rapper, Paper Boi, who is also his cousin.
Glover won a Primetime Emmy in 2017 for his performance on the show.
Where to look Hulu