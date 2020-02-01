Honor Black History Month with these great Black Creators shows

Black History Month is here and it's time to add a new program to your list.

The annual celebration and celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the history of the United States includes significant contributions from those who operate behind the scenes creating some of our favorite comic and dramatic television shows.

The most recent UCLA publishes a Hollywood Diversity report, a resource that identifies the prevalence of women and minorities in front of and behind the camera, showed that programs created by minorities are significantly underrepresented compared to their white counterparts.

However, the report fortunately shows an upward trajectory of more minority-directed shows that allow us to experience a wider spectrum of voices.

Today, we celebrate some of the fun sitcoms and sketch shows, terrifying thrillers and compelling dramas directed by black creators to celebrate.

With Kenya Barris& # 39; -ish universe, Shonda Rhimes& # 39; Alignment #TGIT, Jordan PeeleIt `s hilarious or creepy offers and the new Netflix sketching program, Astronomy club, there are many great series for bingeing.