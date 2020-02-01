Honeysuckle battles for Irish champion | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML37da1acd816283f98ae32d7eaed3f59611% %MINIFYHTML37da1acd816283f98ae32d7eaed3f59612%





Honeysuckle

Honeysuckle was forced to work harder than ever to maintain her unbeaten record at the Irish Champion of PCI Champions in Leopardstown.

Henry de Bromhead's mare came with six wins in the same number of obstacle starts, and recently made a smooth transition to open a company to win Hatton's two-and-a-half-mile Grace Hurdle.

Returning two miles here, there was a lot of confidence in the market with Honeysuckle being kicked out of the 8-11 favorite.

Everything went as planned with Rachael Blackmore following the stable companion Petit Mouchoir on the straight, with nothing more threatening to enter the race.

However, the honeysuckle jumped the last awkwardly, handing the initiative to Petit Mouchoir before the strange Darver Star flew out the rear.

However, Honeysuckle was a game on the railing, simply rising again to win Darver Star midway with Petit Mouchoir at the same distance in third.