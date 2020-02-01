Hilary Duff struggles with guilt to bring her daughter to her son's life

%MINIFYHTMLbd491fc475fba20a5b83dddfa069228a11% %MINIFYHTMLbd491fc475fba20a5b83dddfa069228a12%

Although she regrets putting Luca in the situation she has to get used to, the star of & # 39; Younger & # 39; reveals that the 7-year-old now looks after his little sister.

Hilary Duff He struggled with "guilt" after bringing his newborn daughter to the life of his son Luca.

The "Younger"Star welcomed Banks, her daughter with a new husband Matthew Koma, in 2018, and admits that the new addition to the family took a while to get used to his seven-year-old son Luca.

"The guilt I felt for bringing her into the world was so great," he tells Us Weekly. "It was just him and me for so long that he said: & # 39; Why … why would you do this? I really love the way it is & # 39; it wasn't spoiled; it was very sad. I was like "How can I reverse this? It's too late".

The singer and actress, who shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, adds that the situation was amplified by the intense emotions she experienced during pregnancy.

"They are such great feelings," he shares. "When you're pregnant, everything feels more magnified."

Fortunately, his little son has adapted to the arrival of Banks.

"It's the best," he adds. "It's a chemical reaction between brothers sometimes, where he knows he has to protect her … It's really sweet the way he takes care of her. But also, sometimes I think:" Hey, I was fine with you. I promise I know what I am doing ".