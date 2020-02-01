Here is how much Jawaani Jaaneman won at the box office on day 1

After starring in the Om Raut era drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan returns to play a carefree Casanova in his latest release, Jaawaani Jaaneman. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also stars Tabu and debutant actress Alaya Furniturewala. The film is based on the life of a 50-year-old man and how his life changes completely when his teenage daughter, who had no idea, appears at his door.

Jaawani Jaaneman received positive reviews from both the audience and the criticisms obtained. Speaking of box office numbers, the comedy drama earned him Rs. Rs 3.24 million on its first day. We are waiting to see how Saif Ali Khan's movie will be presented at the box office over the weekend.

