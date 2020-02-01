Harvey Weinstein Accuser intimidated by his power after witnessing his calls from the former president

%MINIFYHTML58ae2b0a181ef4846b2c01ae72b12d3611% %MINIFYHTML58ae2b0a181ef4846b2c01ae72b12d3612%

Jessica Mann says in court that she has worried about the movie's mogul in disgrace due to her powerful connections that included former POTUS Bill Clinton.

A former actress who accused Harvey weinstein of powerful violation was "intimidated" by his powerful connections after witnessing how the producer received calls from the former president of the United States Bill clinton, a court has heard.

Jessica Mann He took the position of witness in the New York trial of the mogul of the fallen films on Friday, January 31, 2020 and recounted the alleged sexual assaults he suffered at the hands of the dishonored 67 years after crossing for the first time in 2012.

She told the jury about multiple cases of manipulation, which allegedly included Weinstein forcing her to have oral sex and pressuring her to give her a massage during the Los Angeles meetings, which were supposed to be about acting opportunities, while she He claims that he raped her at a hotel in Manhattan in 2013.

He also recalled that Weinstein boasted of his ties with leading businessmen and world leaders, including Clinton. "Weinstein loved to tell me that Bill Clinton was his neighbor," Mann said.

"He talked about all this money he would raise for the big organizations. He had a story for most of the people in the world you really asked him about, but the most important for me was Bill Clinton."

She claims that the former commander in chief named Weinstein on several occasions, even during his wife Hillary ClintonThe failed presidential campaign of 2016.

"The last two (calls) I saw were when (Weinstein) was raising money for Hillary Clinton," Mann told the jury.

In explaining why she felt "intimidated" by the tycoon, she shared: "When you are raising so much money and you are such a powerful person, you will not want to deal with someone who cries for the rape and ruins that." "

During his testimony on Friday, Mann had entered into graphic details about the body and genitals out of Weinstein's form.

"The first time I saw him completely naked, I felt he thought I was deformed and intersex," the Washington native confessed.

"He has extreme scars that he didn't know if maybe he was a burn victim. He doesn't have testicles and he seems to have a vagina," he added, while Weinstein reportedly bowed his head while sitting at the defense table.

The dishonored producer is charged with five serious crimes of rape and sexual assault related to incidents with Mann and production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2013 and 2006.

He has denied the accusations, insisting that all sexual encounters were consensual.

Weinstein faces life behind bars if convicted.