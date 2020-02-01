Harry Styles cancels the show before the Super Bowl due to the incoming storm

Wenn

The former One Direction singer is forced to abandon his previous performance to the Super Bowl in Miami due to bad weather, as officials warned that "there is a strong storm on the road."

Up News Info –

Harry StylesThe concert on Friday, January 31, 2020 was suspended after authorities warned "a severe storm (is) on its way."

Successful creator "Watermelon Sugar" was due to appear at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LIV party, before Sunday's big game, but the 25-year-old singer sent a message to fans after the fire department evacuated the premises due At the arrived. storm.

"For those of you here in Miami, they told me there is a severe storm on the road," Harry tweeted. "The fire department didn't let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe."

He added: "I am very disappointed and sorry. I love you all. H."

Weather reports forecast heavy rains of up to two hours in the area.

<br />

The disappointing news comes after the first Only one direction star fans in LizzoOn Thursday, before the Super Bowl, he joined the singer on stage to collaborate on his hit "Juice."