Harry Styles apologizes after the pre-Super Bowl show was evacuated

Harry Styles He couldn't ring his 26th birthday on stage during the Super Bowl weekend.

The pop star was supposed to perform Friday night at a previous concert.2020 Super Bowl Meridian concert in Island Gardens, off the coast of Miami. Just before he was ready to go on stage, his set was canceled and the Pepsi-sponsored show was evacuated due to the extreme weather. The city saw a heavy rain that night and the National Metereological Service He warned of possible gusts of wind at 70 mph and brief isolated tornadoes.

"For those of you here in Miami, I was told that there is a strong storm on the road," Styles said. tweeted. "The fire department did not allow us to do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I am very disappointed and sorry. I love you all. H."

"As ordered by the Miami Fire Department, the planet Pepsi Zero Sugar unfortunately had to be canceled due to extreme weather," reads a tweet published in Pepsi. Twitter page. "This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami through special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is evacuated safely. We deeply apologize to the fans."