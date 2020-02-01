Harry Styles apologizes after the pre-Super Bowl show was evacuated

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Harry Styles He couldn't ring his 26th birthday on stage during the Super Bowl weekend.
The pop star was supposed to perform Friday night at a previous concert.2020 Super Bowl Meridian concert in Island Gardens, off the coast of Miami. Just before he was ready to go on stage, his set was canceled and the Pepsi-sponsored show was evacuated due to the extreme weather. The city saw a heavy rain that night and the National Metereological Service He warned of possible gusts of wind at 70 mph and brief isolated tornadoes.
"For those of you here in Miami, I was told that there is a strong storm on the road," Styles said. tweeted. "The fire department did not allow us to do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I am very disappointed and sorry. I love you all. H."
"As ordered by the Miami Fire Department, the planet Pepsi Zero Sugar unfortunately had to be canceled due to extreme weather," reads a tweet published in Pepsi. Twitter page. "This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami through special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is evacuated safely. We deeply apologize to the fans."
On Thursday, Styles joined Lizzo on stage at an exclusive concert in Miami for the SiriusXM and Pandora Opening Drive super concert series.
The 2020 LIV Super Bowl, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers, airs live on FOX on Sunday, February 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.
—Amanda Williams Report
