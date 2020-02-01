Harry Styles apologizes after canceling his previous Super Bowl performance

On Friday night, Harry Styles had to cancel a performance due to bad weather. Entertainment Tonight states that the previous One Directioner program was supposed to start at Island Gardens in Miami, Florida, however, it was postponed before Styles arrived on stage.

Pepsi, on his Twitter account, informed his followers that the Miami Fire Department had to cancel the presentation due to the "extreme weather." Reportedly, all fans who bought tickets for their event were reimbursed for their money.

To all those attending the Pepsi Planet Zero Sugar party, we have notified Ticketmaster and all refunds will be automatically issued to the payment method used to make your purchase. We will also cover the cost of the show's shared trip. Those details are on the way. – Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

In addition, Styles turned to his own social networks to apologize for all who missed the program. Styles added that he was disappointed that it had to be that way. To make matters worse, there was a lack of parking on site, so many pop star fans had to share the trip, leaving fans without transportation on the island.

As ordered by the Miami Fire Department, the planet Pepsi Zero Sugar unfortunately had to be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami through special event venues. We are focused on ensuring that everyone is evacuated safely. We deeply apologize to the fans. – Pepsi (@pepsi) February 1, 2020

In addition, online fans shared videos of barricades that moved through the water while trying to leave the premises. This would not be the first time that those attending the concert were left with the short final due to a canceled performance.

In 2017, social media images appeared showing a sandwich in a styrofoam box at the Fyre Festival, which was supposed to be marketed as a luxury festival. (However, it is true that Harry's canceled program was not as scandalous as the poorly planned and poorly conceived Fyre Festival.)

About a year later, a documentary about Netflix was broadcast on the platform that explored the disastrous event, showing the founder of Fyre Festival, Billy McFarland, and the questionable tactics he used to finance it.

The fraudulent music festival was promoted by many of the main social media influencers, including Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Many of the models mentioned never revealed that they had been paid to promote the festival.

When the event finally began, attendees experienced many problems related to the safety of the event, including relationships with artists, medical services, accommodation, food and safety. The artists who signed to perform were told not to come, including Blink-182, among others.

Famous, concert goers, instead of receiving fancy tents, had to stay in FEMA tents and eat prefabricated snacks.



