Harris declared men will spend 9 months in a house halfway after a prison sentence

Love and hip-hopMendeecees Harris recently left his prison cell, but new reports claim that his sentence is not yet over. Reported first by Bossip, the media states that the reality star will spend another nine months behind bars in a house halfway or possibly house arrest, or maybe even both.

A representative of the Federal Bureau of Prisons said the reality star was taken from the FCI in New Jersey to the Office of Residential Reentry Management in New York. Reportedly, the facility prosecutes criminals as they go from being jailed and then to the public again.

Harris fans know that he was convicted for the first time in a drug trafficking network and that he received a sentence of eight to ten years in prison five years ago in 2015. After the appeal of his case, an appeals court continued his original sentence.

In addition, Harris was credited for the 15 months he had already been in prison before being released on bail. Harris had to admit a plea agreement in which he confessed his drug trafficking crimes, including the transport of heroin and cocaine from New York to Rochester.

Harris participated in criminal conduct between 2006 and 2008. Previously, it was revealed that it was scheduled for release in November 2020. iHeartRadio and Bossip reported that the star was scheduled for release later this year.

According to Mendeecees' Wikipedia page, he is a real estate entrepreneur and entertainment manager, born in Harlem, New York. He currently owns the Beat Factory Studio at The Bronx and also works with several rappers in the area, including Webster and Vado.

Mr. Harris has dated Yandy Smith since 2008, and has two children from past relationships. Harris was linked to Rashidah Ali for several years before they both finished in the original installment of the hip-hop series, Love and Hip-Hop

In the sixth season of the aforementioned series, Harris was beaten with the aforementioned sentence of eight years in jail. In the end, he turned himself in to the police. Later, Yandy and Harris got married in a fake ceremony while he was behind bars.



