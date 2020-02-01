Gugu Mbatha-Raw Calls Awards shows & # 39; Lack of inclusion & # 39; discouraging & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML798f0a8c825471052b88d4469955242911% %MINIFYHTML798f0a8c825471052b88d4469955242912%

On stage at the annual Newport Beach UK honors event in London, the actress of & # 39; The Morning Show & # 39; Encourage others to remember that they are & # 39; part of a community & # 39 ;.

British actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw He has criticized the awards programs in progress for not making them inclusive.

The "Belle"The star took the stage at the annual Newport Beach UK honors event in London on Wednesday, January 29, where she was named a revolutionary artist, and said the lack of diversity among nominees for this year's awards has been "discouraging."

According to Variety, he told attendees: "At this time, when many of our highest profile ceremonies and very prestigious awards potentially show a very marked lack of inclusion, being here and seeing … what an incredibly diverse talent and wonderful group of people we have, I am encouraged that those other ceremonies are not due to lack of talent. "

Encouraging those present, which included "Queen & Slim"Actress Jodie Turner-SmithY "Sex education"& # 39; s Ncuti GatwaTo stay together, Gugu added: "This can be a daunting business sometimes and we all need these moments to remember that we are part of a community."

"The morning show"The comments of the star come after the BAFTA chiefs were criticized after all the nominees in their acting categories were white, which caused the UK arm of the organization Time & # 39; s Up launch a campaign on social networks recognizing those who were left off the list.

No filmmaker was nominated for the Best Director award, and the Oscars and the Golden Globes also included a list of all men in their own management categories. "Harriet"star Cynthia Erivo He is also the only person of color nominated in a performance category at this year's Academy Awards.