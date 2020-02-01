Grimes in her pregnancy preparation: "I was terribly sick"

%MINIFYHTML93c85df1868358a085a69403eca8fd6811% %MINIFYHTML93c85df1868358a085a69403eca8fd6812%

The 31-year-old singer / songwriter, who reportedly expects her first child with businessman Elon Musk, visits Instagram to update her pregnancy trip.

Grimes It has become real about your pregnancy experience. Weeks after raising speculation that he is waiting for his first child and confirming it days later, the singer of "Flesh without Blood" offered an update on his journey to motherhood, since he admitted to feeling "very badly prepared."

On Friday, January 31, the 31-year-old woman turned to Instagram to share with her followers how she feels about this pregnancy. "How do you manage to work and have a baby? I'm sorry I didn't promote my album correctly or on social media anymore," began his long message. "All this has been a bit difficult."

"I had some complications from the beginning, a decent second trimester, but it started to hurt everywhere at 25 weeks. How was your experience with all this? I feel I was very poorly prepared because I don't know if the pregnancy is so visible or discussed as it should be, "the Canadian singer continued explaining. "I just didn't understand what I was getting into."

"It has also been good, but it makes working much harder," the future mother continued. "Good for writing and having many wild ideas, but anything physical is difficult. I'm also much more emo and less capable of being brave in front of those who hate online and those things haha. But my albums came out in a second, so I probably need to come back here. Don't worry about my emo energy, but I'm curious to know what other people's experience was like. "

Grimes fed the buzz of pregnancy in early January. When testing Instagram censors, she uploaded a topless artistic photo of herself showing her growing belly. When a fan applauded her decision not to censor her nipples, she responded by pointing out that "being hit is a state of being very wild and warlike."

The singer of "Genesis" has not yet confirmed who is the father of her baby, but many believe that the co-founder of Tesla Elon musk is he. The couple has been dating since 2018, and they have made themselves public with their romance in May of the same year when they arrived on the red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York.