Graeme McDowell moves to the head of a shot in Saudi International | Golf news







Graeme McDowell produced a put master class in the last nine to take a lead in the final round of the Saudi Arabia International.

McDowell made a birdie on four of his last seven holes to publish a four under 66 in windy conditions at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, taking the Northern Irishman to 12 bass and a free kick from former Ryder Cup teammate Victor Dubuisson .

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

Dubuisson, who partnered with McDowell in the European victory in Gleneagles in 2014, set the goal of the clubhouse with a 65 without bogey, while Malaysian Gavin Green is three strokes from third place.

Live European Tour Golf Live

Overnight leader Víctor Pérez fell in fourth place with Renato Paratore and defending champion Dustin Johnson after 73 out of three, with Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson, six shots back in six low.

More to follow …