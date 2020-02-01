Gervonta Davis responds to the video of him grabbing his baby Mama Dretta

%MINIFYHTML6b0453a82a99e77bb6b8df7ca0169fe711% %MINIFYHTML6b0453a82a99e77bb6b8df7ca0169fe712%

Roommates, if you've kept up with Gervonta, then you know he really is a woman's man. It seems that almost every two weeks he has seen him with a different woman and, although we report that he was spending time with Floyd Mayweather's former Yaya, WE ALSO report that he has been kicking her with his son's mother, Dretta. However, the last time we reported on them, things were improving, as they were seen shopping together.

It seems that things have taken a quick turn because a recent video has appeared that shows him grabbing it aggressively and now people want to know, what is really happening here? During a Floyd Mayweather event in Miami (which is home to this year's Super Bowl), you can see Gervonta approaching Dretta, taking a swig from her hand and then grabbing her by the collar of her shirt and then pulling her away. Watch the video below:

Since the video has practically gone viral at this point, Gervonta is now doing damage control. But roommates wonder if he did worse or not. He took his instagram to simply say:

"I never hit her, yes, I was aggressive and told her to be … that's the mother of my son, I would never hurt her more than that happy New Year … January was crap."

See that post and the comments below:

Now that everyone has seen the video, do you think your reasoning improved or worsened the situation? Let us know roommates! As far as Dretta is concerned, he still has to comment on the situation, but we hope it will be an isolated incident, rather than a possible cry for help. We will definitely make sure to keep up with this tea between Gervonta and Dretta, until next time!