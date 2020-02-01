George Furbank can become a world class player, says England teammate Johnny May | Rugby Union News

















England backs Jonny May and attack coach Simon Amor praises George Furbank before his England debut

Jonny May believes that George Furbank has the ability to become a world class player before England's fullback debut against France on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was chosen by Eddie Jones for England's first Six Nations game at Stade de France, with Elliot Daly moving to the left wing and May staying to the right, as Anthony Watson loses due to an injury in the calf.

May has been impressed with his new teammate in training, and believes that the Northampton Saints player will only get better.

"I'm really impressed with him. For a boy so young that he's mature, he's really ready," May said.

"He has a great reading of the game. Obviously, he has that X Factor in terms of his career game and his skill set as well. Having that mature rugby appreciation besides that is exactly why he is in the position he is in. in.

"In training he is one of those players who seems to have time on the ball. That is a trait of a potentially world class player."

England's attack coach, Simon Love, echoed May's feelings, and claimed that Furbank's composure will mean he is not intimidated by the atmosphere of the Stade de France

Furbank was named on the back for the inaugural match of the Six Nations of England against France

"I was lucky to see him very closely in recent games, and the composure he showed there has certainly translated into the training ground. He has adapted to the environment, he has a wonderful feeling for the game. It looks good," he said. Love.

"George is a person who reads the game very, very well. He has a good sense of space and can anticipate the game well. That gives him many good attack options."

"On top of that, he's a great tackler, strong defensively, so I think we're excited to see what he can do for us."

"It's a wonderful stadium, the atmosphere will be electric and one of George's strengths is his ability to be composed."