Gabrielle Union invites a student to the Oscars after he was banned from graduation due to his dreadlocks

Gabrielle Union Y Dwyane Wade have invited Texas high school students DeAndre Arnold to the Oscars after he was forbidden to walk at graduation due to his dreadlocks.

The actress, who is in the middle of a dispute with the heads of NBC for his withdrawal from "America has talent", with reports stating that she raised a number of issues related to race and gender in the backstage, she shared a video addressed to Arnold, after he was suspended and was prevented from walking at his graduation due to his hairstyle.

The 47-year-old actress showed her support by inviting him as her guest to the Academy Awards ceremony later this month, February 2020.

He debuted the clip during a segment with the student on CBS & # 39; "This morning"On Friday, January 31, she said:" Hi DeAndre, I'm Gabrielle Union and I'm one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film Hair Love. "

"When we learned about this amazing story about this young black father with long and beautiful strands, just trying to figure out how to comb his daughter, we knew we had to support in any way we could. We had to get involved in any way we could."

By drawing parallels between her story and her short film, she continued: "In the same way as when we heard about your story, and you just wanted to put on your hair, how you want, at school, and all this scrutiny that you faced and how unshakable you have been defending you. We also knew we had to get involved. "

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane, 38, offered to cover a trip to Los Angeles for the student and his family, along with all their accommodations while attending the Oscar ceremony on February 9.

Dwyane said that DeAndre and his mother were official guests of the Hair Love team at the Academy Awards, where they were nominated in the Best Animated Short Film category.

"Get ready, you will go to the Oscars, friend."