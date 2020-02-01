Fulham 3 – 2 Huddsf & # 39; ld

%MINIFYHTMLf2ad537a278b83e6b66cc4e7201959dd11% %MINIFYHTMLf2ad537a278b83e6b66cc4e7201959dd12%

Report and highlights of the Sky Bet Championship crash at Craven Cottage





%MINIFYHTMLf2ad537a278b83e6b66cc4e7201959dd13% %MINIFYHTMLf2ad537a278b83e6b66cc4e7201959dd14%











2:00



Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Huddersfield.

Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Huddersfield.

Fulham rose to third place in the Championship with his third victory in four games after surviving a scare to beat Huddersfield 3-2.

Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic had put Fulham 3-0 ahead and apparently out of sight at 31 minutes, but Emile Smith Rowe and Steve Mounie arrived 3-2 before the interval.

The visitors gave them an almighty scare and could have won a point for the final whistle, but Scott Parker's men held on to claim their tenth home victory of the season and close the gap in Leeds's second place just three points away. .

Fulham was 10 minutes ahead when Decordova-Reid, on the left sideline, controlled a cross pass by Michael Hector and hooked the ball next to the improvised Huddersfield, right back Juninho Bacuna.

He then charged against the penalty area, dodged Richard Stearman and opened his body before shooting goalkeeper Joel Coleman.

The home team doubled their lead after 15 minutes. Right-back Cyrus Christie drove on a low cross and Fulham's captain, Cairney, lifted the ball in front of him and flew it as he passed Coleman's right hand.

Huddersfield tried to return to the game with a clean pass for each wing, but his final ball was nowhere and they had a 3-0 drop in the half hour to another well-worked goal.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his 19th goal of the season in the victory over Huddersfield

Cairney sent Joe Bryan to clear with an elevated pass and Aleksandar Mitrovic found the low cross of the left back on the near post, whose play seemed to take a touch of Christopher Schindler on his way to Coleman and just below the crossbar.

It was the 19th goal of the Serbian season and marked his return after three games with an ankle injury.

The Terriers reduced arrears after 35 minutes when Schindler deflected Bacuna's free kick towards Smith Rowe's path, and a combination of his shot and Denis Odoi's challenge sent the ball to Marek Rodak.

With the tail raised, the visitors recovered another goal four minutes later. Bacuna's direct pass gave Smith Rowe the opportunity to cross from the right and Mounie put the ball into the far post. It was the fifth target shot in the game and the five had entered.

Huddersfield went out of his way to continue his revival after the interval and Rodak saved Karlan Grant well three times and then fell on an angle shot by Smith Rowe.

Fulham's chances were now slim and substitute Aboubakar Kamara led the best stop to the near post after 78 minutes.

That left the home team enduring in the final minutes while Huddersfield attacked in waves. Frazier Campbell's deflected shot almost gave them what would have been a deserved leveler and Elias Kachunga put a chance on the bar in the fifth of six minutes of extra time.