Four dead in a week in a new wave of anti-government protests in Chile | News

A man died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a supermarket was set on fire in Chile's capital on Friday and another succumbed to injuries sustained in clashes with the police, which raised the death toll in a new wave of riots. four.

The protests that erupted in October, initially due to an increase in subway rates, seemed to have calmed down during the summer holidays in Chile. But there has been an increase in violent protests this week.

A mafia looted and then set fire to the supermarket in southern Santiago in the early hours of Friday.

When firefighters arrived, they found a dead man between 30 and 40 years old and two other people with signs of suffocation.

He died of "asphyxiation by inhalation of carbon monoxide," police chief Carolina Nunez told local media.

Another man died the same day, two days after being shot in the head during a protest near a police station in southern Santiago.

Looting and Death

On Wednesday, a young man died after being hit by a hijacked bus and a football fan died Tuesday after being hit by a police van.

Police deployed a water cannon truck while trying to disperse protesters in the streets of Santiago.

Another supermarket in the capital was ransacked overnight, while police arrested 16 people because barricades could be seen on several roads in Santiago on Friday morning.

At least 27 people died in protests that initially began in reaction to a modest increase in subway rates in the capital.

They quickly increased their discontent over the inequality and rejection of billionaire President Sebastián Piñera and his government.

Chileans have called for reforms to health, education, the pension system and the constitution, which dates back to 1980 and the military dictatorship.

Piñera has launched a series of measures to try to calm the riots, including an increase in the minimum wage and state pensions, and health reforms.

A referendum is expected in April on the change of constitution of the country.