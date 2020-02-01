For many young evangelicals in Iowa, the weather is ahead and center | USA news

%MINIFYHTML12c3a44dc61f0cc8e1c8bb373112a36f11% %MINIFYHTML12c3a44dc61f0cc8e1c8bb373112a36f12%

Pella, Iowa, USA UU. – Sitting around long tables at lunchtime, two dozen students at Iowa & # 39; s Central College opened their monthly meeting on sustainability when discussing upcoming Iowa congresses. Among other things, the group has organized marches to the Mayor's office and written letters to elected officials.

There was no official support, but Efrain Garcia reminded students to register and introduce themselves.

"This is a really big choice, because we have a real opportunity to choose a person, you can determine who that person is, who really supports sustainability," Garcia said.

Iowans will meet in different locations across the state on Monday night to elect candidates for the 2020 presidential elections in the United States.

For this group of students at Central College, a school affiliated with the Reformed Church of America, the choice is as much, if not more, about getting involved in an issue that many grew up talking about, as well as about the problems that have historically taken place. . He took evangelicals and other Christians to the polls.

"I come from a very conservative family with a very conservative background, so I used to think that the sustainability movement was a very liberal agenda and a very liberal idea. And I disliked the idea that I should take a sustainability class, because it wasn't something that interested me, "said Carter Terpstra, who lives in one of the green capsules on campus, where residents must submit projects to continue living there, such as examining the recycling system at sports facilities. All students must take a class on sustainability.

Terpstra began to change his mind when he saw the problems that the sustainability movement was trying to address some of the things that interested him as a Christian.

"They are fighting for justice. Why wouldn't I be on board with that? But at the same time, there were some things I was in, well, I agree and disagree even within the entire spectrum of what sustainability is "Said Terpstra. "In retrospect now, it is better that I was educated about that. Because now I know what it is. My preconceived ideas did not meet reality."

Efrain Garcia speaks with Claire Ackerman and Savanna Henning at Central College (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

Claire Ackerman refused to say which political party she joins, but said her Christian faith forced her to consider the protection of the land.

"I really don't feel tension between my political party and my belief in climate change," said Claire Ackerman.

Through a campus ministry of which she is a member, Savanna Henning said she and others organized a campus fair that organized businesses that promote sustainable and ethical business practices.

"I think I was really passionate about getting involved with faith communities when I started seeing people who combined faith with politics and affirmed things that are not true," said Savanna Henning. "I saw things on Twitter where people said:" Hey, even if climate change is real, who cares? Everything is in God's hands. "That kind of thing, and I thought, & # 39; Hey, that's not what I stand for. That's not what I think. We wouldn't say that about the impoverished people & # 39; ".

Stickers and a worksheet for candidates at Central College (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

For many of the students who came from religious settings, climate change conversations were not only absent, but were previously discouraged.

"(In the church) we received at least this implicit message about climate change that we needed to keep it out of the church; it was too politicized, it was too liberal, because many of us grew up in a more conservative context," said Kyle Meyaard-Schaap , National organizer and spokesperson for Young Evangelicals for Climate Action (YECA), a group It has been around for less than a decade, and does not advocate a political party over another.

A choice between problems?

Because Iowa starts the presidential elementary and caucus season every four years, there is generally a lot of emphasis on the influence evangelicals have, although most important polls indicate that the state's general religiosity is "average,quot; for states United. It is not as religious as the southern part of the United States, but it is more religious than the east and west coasts. While Republicans are seen as more expressive when it comes to discussing their faith, some Democratic candidates, especially the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, have spoken openly about attending church regularly and have asked the Party Democrat do not panic this problem.

In general, the last decade has seen a decline in those who identify as Christians. But their influence is still felt, because they appear and vote reliably.

Older evangelicals are generally more likely to deny climate change than the general public. While there is not much data on the opinions of younger evangelicals about climate change, many people studying this demographic say that, in general, this group aligns more closely with others in their generation who believe that climate change is A "great threat."

Savanna Henning marches in a protest over climate change in Des Moines, Iowa (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

Nationally, most white evangelicals are inclined towards conservatives and now make up a third of the Republican base. President Donald Trump has revoked many environmental regulations, but has also been applauded by Christian leaders for restricting funds for access to abortion and installing new conservative judges in the federal bank.

In a recent survey conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute, 77 percent of white evangelical Protestants approve of the work Trump is doing. That number is reduced to approximately half (54 percent) between the main white Protestants and the white Catholics (48 percent) and the overwhelming disapproval between the Hispanic Catholics (72 percent) and the Black Protestants (86 percent).

Ryan Burge, an assistant professor of political science at the University of Eastern Illinois, said he still doesn't see climate change translating into a problem big enough for young and conservative evangelicals to prioritize over other partisan issues, including abortion and The smallest government.

"I think they would like the Republican party not to be full of weather deniers, but it is not enough that almost none of them change who they vote for," Burge said.

YECA Meyaard-Schaap He said that many newcomers to the climate action movement see climate change as an extension of them living their faith, instead of separating from it, and see it as another pro-life problem.

"I think that for younger evangelicals, the option is not to resist climate action and remain skeptical or participate in climate action. I think the option is to leave the church and be active in climate issues or remain in the church and be active in climate problems, "Meyaard-Schaap said, adding, however, that he sees young people's views on climate change,quot; complicate "their approach to voting.

& # 39; Strong and proud & # 39;

Unlike the primaries, the counting on the Democratic committees in Iowa is done publicly, which means that the event tends to attract more vocal activists: people who are less worried about which neighbors see who they vote for and how they vote.

If they decide to meet, Burge said he would expect to see younger evangelicals, who have been excited about the issue of same-sex marriages more than their parents, choose a more moderate candidate like Buttigieg than more progressive candidates like Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth. Burrow.

"If you see an evangelical group for the Democrats, they will be loud and proud. They can't do it in silence, because you will have to make people talk about it," Burge said. "I think it's worth seeing, but white evangelicals aren't going to vote for a Democrat over a Republican for the environment. If they don't vote for Trump, it's because they don't vote for Trump because they don't like him as a person, his morality or his policies. "

Protesters march through Des, Moines, Iowa to demand climate action (Teresa Krug / Al Jazeera)

Zach Bonner, a professor of political science at Iowa State University, agreed with Burge that younger evangelicals are considering issues such as climate change in a way that goes against their parents, but it's not a problem yet. large enough to influence so many votes.

He also noted that while climate change has received some attention in this election of several Democratic candidates, the issue is also not the main concern of the Democratic Party.

"I think the Democratic side has assumed it as a main issue of the party's platform rather than the Republican side, but I think there are still many other issues that are more important and central, such as health care or armed violence." . said.

As for Henning, who did not disclose his political affiliation, he said he is only considering candidates that take the environment into account. However, she said that she and other young evangelicals, conservatives and liberals, are pushing for something more than what happens at the polls.

"It's about changing the mentality of a nation," Henning said.