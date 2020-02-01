Florida State vs Virginia Tech Live Stream College Basketball Streams Reddit

The Fifth ranked Florida State Seminoles Have Been about the Highway to Get a Match up with the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Seminoles have been (173 ), coming from a 61-56 loss to Virginia traveling. The Hokies have been (14-7), later falling to Miami (FL) in the route, 71-61.

From the Seminoles reduction to Virginia, Florida State has been directed on crime by Devin Vassell. The Seminoles shot 39 percent from the ground and also 35 percent from 3-point variety. Florida State was outside rebounded by Virginia, 3 6 into 2 3. The Seminoles missing the match by the charity stripe, currently being outside from your foul line, 20 into seven. Even the seminoles experienced their opportunities, forcing 17 turnovers, but have been kept accountable with the Virginia protection.

From the Hokies reduction to Miami, Virginia Tech has been led on crime by Tyrece Radford. Even the Hokies switched on 41 percent by the ground and also 36 percent from 3-point selection. Virginia Tech was outside from your foul line, 1-3 around 5. The Hokies had been not able to defeat a very poor 1st halfof the Virginia Tech trailed forty four into 25 in half time.