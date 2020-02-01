Faugheen ready for the Flogas test in Leopardstown | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML202b337ac0e9bb6f4d5400e8fa3cef0511% %MINIFYHTML202b337ac0e9bb6f4d5400e8fa3cef0512%





Faugheen: too good for Samcro

Patrick Mullins would love to see Faugheen tear down the house in Leopardstown once again by claiming victory at Novice Chase Flogas.

It will be five years in March since the superstar trained by Willie Mullins kept his unbeaten record with a brilliant display at the Hurdle Champion in Cheltenham.

Since then, there have been some potholes along the way, with Faugheen set aside for most of two years after his brilliant victory at the 2016 Irish Champion, and it seemed that the end was near after he was arrested with a Heart problem in Aintree last spring.

There were some eyebrows raised when the champion's coach announced that his position would embark on a hurdle race this season, but it turned out to be a master stroke, with Faugheen following a successful debut in Punchestown by beating Samcro in a much awaited clash in Limerick in Christmas

Patrick Mullins, his father's assistant, admits that the win is one of the highlights of his career as a cyclist to date, and while stable rider Paul Townend takes over Sunday, no one will encourage Faugheen more than leading amateur.

"It was magical in Limerick. It was a very special occasion," said Mullins junior.

"I don't think we've seen him at his best since he came back after 18 months of rest, even though he won three Grade One, but that performance in Limerick was there. I guess his consistency has decreased a bit, but that was A great performance.

"John Codd has been very happy with him since Christmas, so I hope he can perform a similar performance this weekend."

"It's a good race. Battleoverdoyen is very good opposition, but Faugheen has had very good performances and has had some important days in Leopardstown before."

"For me, it would be the biggest result of the weekend if Faugheen won. Three 12-year-olds have won Grade One since 2000 – Monet's Garden, Florida Pearl and Sizing Europe, so it would be a fair group to be part of."

Faugheen opposes three stable teammates in Castlebawn West, Easy Game and Tornado Flyer, while Battleoverdoyen is a major contender for Gordon Elliott.

The latter is three of three on fences, completing his hat-trick at Grade One Nevills Hotel Novice Chase here last month.

Eddie O & # 39; Leary, of the owners of Gigginstown House Stud, said: "It's a fantastic race and we're facing & # 39; The Machine & # 39 ;!

"I hope it is a very good race and a great show for everyone."

"Hopefully everyone has a clear round and we'll see what happens."

The pair of Dommage Pour Toi and Myth Buster by Henry De Bromhead are the other aspirants.

With Abacadabras, owned by Gigginstown, and Envoi Allen of Cheveley Park Stud, both undeclared, Elliott relies on Conflated and Easywork at Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle.

Easywork is the main contender of the stable after a victory of 22 in Limerick during the holiday period.

O & # 39; Leary, who confirmed that Abacadabras will now head directly to the Obstacle of the Supreme Novices at the Cheltenham Festival, added: "Easywork earned more than two and a half miles on very heavy ground in Limerick during Christmas.

"There isn't a two and a half mile race for him this weekend, so we run more than two miles and see how it goes.

"Hopefully the ground is soft enough for him."

In the same race, Mullins is represented by Asterion Forlonge, Mt Leinster and Blue Sari, with Jason The Militant of De Bromhead and John Ryan's stranger, The Little Yank, the only other runners.

All eyes will be on De Bromhead's Aspire Tower in the first of four grades: the Tattersalls Ireland Spring youth obstacle.

The high-level artist of Flat has left a great impression by overcoming obstacles in Punchestown and Leopardstown, and will be a low-priced favorite to complete his hat-trick.

De Bromhead said: "If you start buying a horse off the floor to run away, he marks many boxes."

"The obstacles are given a lot of importance. It was only his second career when he won here at Christmas and had not attended a school obstacle or something, so imagine that he should improve, he should have learned a lot."

"We are delighted with what he has achieved so far and we hope he can continue in the same way."

Among his nine rivals are the couple of Joseph O & # 39; Brien of A Wave Of The Sea and Cerberus, as well as the work of John McConnell Never Do Nothing.