Exclusive: Alaya Furniturewala will star in Student of the Year 3

%MINIFYHTML1f5b21aa690560bdaedd9d2a60f8e19011% %MINIFYHTML1f5b21aa690560bdaedd9d2a60f8e19012%



Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala, who has entered the world of ostentation and glamor with Jawaani Jaaneman from Nitin Kakkar. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in leading roles. The movie hit theaters yesterday and has received mixed reviews from critics and the public. But one thing everyone talks about is how talented Alaya is. The debutante has impressed everyone with her acting skills in the movie.

Therefore, it goes without saying that many directors have already begun to look at the star.



Our sources have informed us that the rookie will be seen in the Dharma Productions Student of the Year franchise. According to our sources, the young beauty has registered for the third part of Student of the year. The shooting begins in Bangkok this summer. Well, that is exciting! Keep watching this space for more information about Bollywood.



%MINIFYHTML1f5b21aa690560bdaedd9d2a60f8e19013% %MINIFYHTML1f5b21aa690560bdaedd9d2a60f8e19014%