Eva Mendes returns the applause to Troll who says he is “ getting old & # 39; & # 39;

Eva Mendes she is becoming the queen of classy clapbacks: she is do not afraid to speak for herself when criticized!

On Saturday, the actress, fashion designer and longtime partner of Ryan Gosling posted a video of herself at a design meeting on Instagram, writing: "Sending everyone a little extra love now and forever. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there is so much love around me. I send it back. Ten times. "

One person commented: "It's getting old."

"Yes, you're right," replied Mendes. "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. Soon I will be 46 years old and I will be grateful to be getting older. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn't. I feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️ "