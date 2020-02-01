Eva Mendes returns the applause to Troll who says he is “ getting old & # 39; & # 39;

Eva Mendes she is becoming the queen of classy clapbacks: she is do not afraid to speak for herself when criticized!
On Saturday, the actress, fashion designer and longtime partner of Ryan Gosling posted a video of herself at a design meeting on Instagram, writing: "Sending everyone a little extra love now and forever. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there is so much love around me. I send it back. Ten times. "
One person commented: "It's getting old."
"Yes, you're right," replied Mendes. "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. Soon I will be 46 years old and I will be grateful to be getting older. Was your comment supposed to make me feel bad? It didn't. I feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️ "
Last month, Mendes, who turns 46 in March, was criticized on Instagram for her appearance after posting a photo of herself in a leopard print shirt dress from her New York & Company collection.
"You don't like these designs, you need a better designer that you like for these ugly patterns," said the person.
"I'm sorry you don't like this one," Mendes replied. It turns out that it is my favorite piece of my new collection. But I'm sure there are other things you might like … Send love by 2020 ".
