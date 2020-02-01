Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan will sign an agreement on dams at the end of February | Egypt news

Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan announced that they have cleared the way for the filling and operation of a multi-million dollar dam in dispute that the Ethiopian government is building on the Nile River.

In a joint statement issued after four days of talks in Washington, foreign ministers and water resources officials said Friday that they agreed on a schedule for the presentation of the dam, called the Ethiopian Renaissance Grand Dam (GERD), among others key issues

Plus:

"The ministers have instructed their technical and legal teams to prepare the final agreement," the statement said, "for the signing of the three countries at the end of February 2020."

The three countries "reaffirmed the importance of cross-border cooperation in the development of the Blue Nile to improve the lives of the peoples of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan."

Ethiopia says that the dam, which will be the largest in Africa and is near its border with Sudan, is crucial for its growing economy. The massive project began in 2010 as part of a plan to expand its energy exports.

Egypt fears that the project, now 70 percent complete, will disrupt the river that covers 90 percent of its irrigation and drinking water needs.

The US Department of the Treasury UU. He led the talks after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi sought the intervention of Donald Trump, his American counterpart and close ally.

The White House said Trump spoke on the phone Friday about negotiations with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Trump "expressed optimism that an agreement on the Great Dam of the Ethiopian Renaissance was close and would benefit all parties involved," the White House said in a statement.

https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/2020/saving-the-nile/index.html

The points agreed on Friday provide mechanisms that address some of Egypt's concerns, including how to fill the dam during drought periods and how to operate the long-term power plant during droughts.

Ministers also discussed and agreed to finalize a mechanism for the annual and long-term operation of the dam, a coordination mechanism and provisions for dispute resolution and information exchange.

Finally, they agreed to address dam safety and pending studies on the environmental and social impacts of GERD.