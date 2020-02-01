Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan denounce Trump's travel restrictions to the United States | Travel ban News

%MINIFYHTML92e6f174b3485b71af7f801fa107e84711% %MINIFYHTML92e6f174b3485b71af7f801fa107e84712%

Eritrea and Kyrgyzstan have denounced the controversial travel ban of US President Donald Trump, which points to potential immigrants from six additional countries.

Eritrea Foreign Affairs Minister Osman Saleh Mohammed said Saturday that the government saw the ban as a political measure that would damage the country's relations with the United States.

Plus:

"We believe this move is unacceptable," he told the Reuters news agency by phone. "However, we will not expel the US ambassador," Mohammed said.

%MINIFYHTML92e6f174b3485b71af7f801fa107e84713% %MINIFYHTML92e6f174b3485b71af7f801fa107e84714%

Kyrgyzstan faced immigration restrictions on Saturday that will restrict travel to the US. UU. From the former Soviet country, complaining that they were applied selectively and that they had damaged relations.

Both countries were among the six that were added to an expanded version of the US visa ban, announced Friday in a presidential proclamation.

According to the proclamation, which will take effect on February 21, the United States will suspend the issuance of visas that can lead to permanent residence for nationals of the affected countries.

Immigrants from Nigeria and Myanmar will no longer be eligible for visas that allow them to live in the United States permanently, while citizens of Sudan and Tanzania will not be eligible to enter a lottery to apply for immigrant visas.

& # 39; We have no official communication & # 39;

The Nigerian government said it had created a committee to address the problems that caused the ban, while Tanzania said it had not been officially notified by the United States about the travel ban.

"Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies, especially in matters of global security," said a Nigerian presidential statement.

Nigeria's information minister Lai Mohammed told Reuters they had no warning of being included in the list before it appeared in the media.

Emmanuel Buhohela, spokesman for the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "We have no official communication from the United States government. We have not received a formal diplomatic communication, which is the official form of communication between governments."

The interim secretary of National Security, Chad Wolf, told reporters that the affected visas are different from the visas of nonimmigrant visitors, who will not be affected by the ban.

Immigrant advocates and rights groups have also criticized the expansion of the controversial travel ban, saying that it arms "immigration law to advance the xenophobic (administration) agenda."

The original travel ban, issued during Trump's first week in office in January 2017, banned almost all immigrants and travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations. It caused widespread outrage and chaos at airports in the United States.

The policy was reviewed amid judicial challenges, but the Supreme Court of the United States finally confirmed it in June 2018.

The existing version of the ban includes Muslim-majority nations in Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. North Korea and Venezuela also face visa restrictions, but those measures affect relatively few travelers.