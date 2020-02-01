Erica Mena fans are in love with this photo with Safaree

Erica Mena shared a photo on her social media account where she is next to Safaree and shows her belly. Look at the beautiful photo of the couple below.

‘Safaree gets me the best @doseofroses E’ Erica subtitled her post. People praised her in the comments and told Erica that they couldn't wait to meet her baby.

Another follower said: "You use that glow, honey, so much soul," and someone else posted this: "Our princess will be beautiful. I can't wait to see her .❤️’

Someone pointed out: ‘Why does it look like you've been pregnant forever? I want to see you, girl, now! "This is not the first fan who says that Erica seems to be pregnant forever." People are really anxious for Ericaa to give birth so she can meet her baby.

A follower said: "You are looking for such a bomb with only one sister with a clean and natural face," and someone else posted this: "My man is connecting you with kindness!" As I told your husband, you are all my favorite celebrity couple! Congratulations to all of you. "

A follower joked and said: "Erica had that baby all of you. She is just posting all these old photos to fool us,quot; bring the baby to all of you … ❤️❤️❤️ "and someone else posted this:" If everyone were paying Attention they would know when she is going to be born! "she mentioned it and I won't say it because everyone keeps saying she is pregnant forever! I can't. She thinks so many people miss it!"

One commenter said: ‘You showed yourself throughout your pregnancy, you killed every day! Work @iamerica_mena, "and someone else posted this:" @iamerica_mena, your daughter has been filled with Aquarius in the womb I see. She said she is making her grand entrance in her time. "

Not long ago, Erica shared a message on her social media account, addressing the people who protect her.



