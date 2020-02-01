Eminem pays tribute to 50 cents on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Eminem is happier to be a friend than an "enemy,quot;

Eminem and 50 Cent have supported each other for years. Thursday was no different. Marshall Mathers, also known as Eminem, was there for the rapper during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. The rapper's star turned actor was added to the historic catwalk this Thursday.

Eminem, during his speech in honor of the rapper, stated that there were many things he did not remember from 2002, however, he could always remember the day he met 50 Cent. Marshall explained that Curtis Jackson, also known as 50 Cent, had a clear "presence,quot; on him when he entered the room as if destined for stardom.

The rapper said that the personality and charisma of 50 Cent were also represented in his music. the Music to be killed Per artist described the 50 Cent debut album as a "classic,quot;, and also praised his mixtapes over the years.

Eminem claimed that he and Dr. Dre were very impressed by the work of 50 Cent, and knew that if he impressed them, he would easily impress the world. Marshall went on to say that he was happy to call 50 Cent his friend, and noted that it was much better to be a friend than an enemy because 50 was "relentless."

In addition, Eminem continued to point out many of the actor's achievements, including his records of success, business, as well as his role in Power. Marshall also noted that 50 Cent was a pillar of support for him during the most difficult moments of his life.

50 Cent fans, Dr. Dre and Eminem know that the trio has worked closely for years. In fact, Dre and Eminem's recognition of the talented rapper played a very important role in his subsequent success. First 50 Cent disc, Get rich or die trying'It was a success.

50 Cent later went on to own a minority stake in the Vitamin Water company, and also became executive producer of the popular Starz series, Power, in which he also has a co-starring role. In addition, the rapper has accumulated a large number of followers on the social networks of people who watch comedy in his trolling.



