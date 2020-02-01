Emily Ratjakowski leaves little to the imagination while promoting the new Inamorata women's jumpsuit

%MINIFYHTML3c1a314b0161d3b17a2216be654e757711% %MINIFYHTML3c1a314b0161d3b17a2216be654e757712%

Emily Ratajkowski leaves little to the imagination while modeling her new Inamorata Woman Greenwich suit. The suit features transparent panels with black polka dots and Emily shared a series of bold photos and videos on her social media accounts showing the new lingerie. Emily had her curves in sight as she moved from side to side showing the garment. Emily posed with her hands on her chest to cover her modesty, but revealed enough to make sure the suit would top the fashion charts.

The 28-year-old promised that new clothes would reach Inamorata Woman and she certainly kept her word. The new suit is part of the new polka dot collection. The Greenwich suit is described with a deep V neck and a crossed runner back. Transparent panels are already making this monkey a popular choice for fans. It is sold on the Inamorata Woman website for approximately $ 65.

Emily Ratajkowski has been sharing many photos and videos on her official Instagram accounts where she models her own clothes and her fans were delighted to have decided to show her perfect figure for her last campaign.

In addition to the suit, Emily showed a set of bra and panties and, in some of the photos, the model chose to use a little more makeup than she traditionally uses on Instagram. He wore dark brown hair cut in half for some shots and in others, he swept it to the side. Emily played with her dark brown, almond-shaped eyes, with many smoked eyeliners that gave her a mysterious look. She chose a soft brown color for her lips and wore a pink blush on her cheeks. Emily chose several pieces of jewelry for some of the outbreaks, but in others she chose not to wear any.

Other new pieces in the collection include another deep v-neck jumpsuit called Bleecker, a lace bra called Baxter, the Crosby bralette, Ludlow's bottom and Mercer thong. The Carmine and Madison Thong bralette are parts of the collection of transparent dots and retail for approximately $ 32.

What do you think of Emily Ratajkowski's latest additions to the Inamorata Woman clothing line?



