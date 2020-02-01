Home Entertainment Emilia Clarke and more stars dazzle at the pre-BAFTA 2020 party

James Veysey / Shutterstock

game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke Y Gwendoline Christie, Little woman& # 39; s Saoirse Ronan Y Florence Pugh, Johnny Deppdaughter and model of Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showed elegant looks at a BAFTA party before 2020 in London on Saturday.

Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a red, black and white Scottish plaid button dress for the annual party, which was organized by the businessman Charles Finch and Chanel Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, appeared in a red dress with frills, puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.

Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, wore a shiny black one-shoulder mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a mini dress with red frills and shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless silver sequin dress.

Other stars seen at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage history, The x files alum and The crown Y Sex education star Gillian andersonand singer Iily Allen and boyfriend and Strange things actor David Harbor.

See photos of the party:

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143533-634-emilia-clarke-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069107″ alt=”Emilia Clarke, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>

James Veysey / Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

the game of Thrones star looks dracarys at the BAFTA party before 2020, organized by the entrepreneur Charles Finch and Chanel

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144639-634-lily-rose-depp-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069119″ alt=”Lily-Rose Depp, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA Party”/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp

The model and Johnny DeppHer daughter shows a bright look.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144455-634-laura-dern-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069117″ alt=”Laura Dern, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images

Laura Dern

The actress nominated for BAFTA poses on the red carpet.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144754-634-saoirse-ronan-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069121″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA Party of Saoirse Ronan, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

the Little woman The actress presents a bright look.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144047-634-florence-pugh-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069112″ alt=”Florence Pugh, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Florence Pugh

the Little woman The actress draws attention with this red style.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144541-634-lily-allen-david-harbor-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1069118″ alt=”Lily Allen, David Harbor, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images

Lily Allen and David Harbor

The singer poses with her boyfriend, star of Strange things.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144007-634-courtney-love-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069111″ alt=”Arianne Phillips, Courtney Love, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Arianne Phillips and Courtney Love

the Once upon a time in Hollywood The costume designer appears with her rocker friend.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144224-634-gemma-arterton-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069114″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA Party by Gemma Arterton, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images

Gemma Arterton

The British actress combines a pearl necklace with a modern look.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143845-634-claire-foy-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069110″ alt=”Claire Foy, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images

Claire Foy

the crown Alum poses in a long black dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144314-634-gillian-anderson-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069115″ alt=”Gillian Anderson, Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party”/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Gillian anderson

the crown Y Sex education Star looks elegant in black and cream.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143641-634-alice-eve-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069109″ alt=”Alice Eve, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>

Dave Benett / Getty Images

Alice Eve

The British Star Trek into the dark Y Black mirror The actress poses in a pale pink dress.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144354-634-gwendoline-christie-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069116″ alt=”Gwendoline Christie, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

the game of Thrones Star shows a burning appearance.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144133-634-kaitlyn-dever-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069113″ alt=”Kaitlyn Dever, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images

Kaitlyn Dever

The actress, who is nominated for the Rising Star Award, looks elegant in black and gold.

<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144720-634-taron-egerton-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069120″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA party by Taron Egerton, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Taron Egerton

The actor, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role as Elton John in Rocketman, poses for the photos.

The BAFTA 2020, also known as EE British Academy Film Awards, will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2 and will air on BBC One at 9 p.m. UK time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET. Graham Norton is the host

See a complete list of BAFTA 2020 nominations.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.

