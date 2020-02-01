Emilia Clarke and more stars dazzle at the pre-BAFTA 2020 party

James Veysey / Shutterstock
game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke Y Gwendoline Christie, Little woman& # 39; s Saoirse Ronan Y Florence Pugh, Johnny Deppdaughter and model of Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showed elegant looks at a BAFTA party before 2020 in London on Saturday.
Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a red, black and white Scottish plaid button dress for the annual party, which was organized by the businessman Charles Finch and Chanel Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, appeared in a red dress with frills, puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.
Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, wore a shiny black one-shoulder mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a mini dress with red frills and shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless silver sequin dress.
Other stars seen at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage history, The x files alum and The crown Y Sex education star Gillian andersonand singer Iily Allen and boyfriend and Strange things actor David Harbor.
See photos of the party:
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143533-634-emilia-clarke-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069107″ alt=”Emilia Clarke, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>
James Veysey / Shutterstock
Emilia Clarke
the game of Thrones star looks dracarys at the BAFTA party before 2020, organized by the entrepreneur Charles Finch and Chanel
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144639-634-lily-rose-depp-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069119″ alt=”Lily-Rose Depp, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA Party”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Lily-Rose Depp
The model and Johnny DeppHer daughter shows a bright look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144455-634-laura-dern-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069117″ alt=”Laura Dern, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>
Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Laura Dern
The actress nominated for BAFTA poses on the red carpet.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144754-634-saoirse-ronan-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069121″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA Party of Saoirse Ronan, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
the Little woman The actress presents a bright look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144047-634-florence-pugh-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069112″ alt=”Florence Pugh, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Florence Pugh
the Little woman The actress draws attention with this red style.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144541-634-lily-allen-david-harbor-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data- id = "1069118″ alt=”Lily Allen, David Harbor, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>
Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Lily Allen and David Harbor
The singer poses with her boyfriend, star of Strange things.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144007-634-courtney-love-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069111″ alt=”Arianne Phillips, Courtney Love, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Arianne Phillips and Courtney Love
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The costume designer appears with her rocker friend.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144224-634-gemma-arterton-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069114″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA Party by Gemma Arterton, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>
Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Gemma Arterton
The British actress combines a pearl necklace with a modern look.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143845-634-claire-foy-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069110″ alt=”Claire Foy, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>
Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Claire Foy
the crown Alum poses in a long black dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144314-634-gillian-anderson-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069115″ alt=”Gillian Anderson, Charles Finch and Chanel Pre-BAFTA Party”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Gillian anderson
the crown Y Sex education Star looks elegant in black and cream.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201143641-634-alice-eve-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069109″ alt=”Alice Eve, Charles Finch and Chanel, pre-BAFTA party”/>
Dave Benett / Getty Images
Alice Eve
The British Star Trek into the dark Y Black mirror The actress poses in a pale pink dress.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144354-634-gwendoline-christie-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069116″ alt=”Gwendoline Christie, Charles Finch and Chanel pre-BAFTA party”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Gwendoline Christie
the game of Thrones Star shows a burning appearance.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144133-634-kaitlyn-dever-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069113″ alt=”Kaitlyn Dever, Charles Finch and Chanel Fiesta Pre-BAFTA”/>
Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Kaitlyn Dever
The actress, who is nominated for the Rising Star Award, looks elegant in black and gold.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 402px,quot; data-width = "402,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202011 / rs_634x1024-200201144720-634-taron-egerton-pre-bafta.ct.020120.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1069120″ alt=”Pre-BAFTA party by Taron Egerton, Charles Finch and Chanel”/>
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Taron Egerton
The actor, nominated for Best Leading Actor for his role as Elton John in Rocketman, poses for the photos.
The BAFTA 2020, also known as EE British Academy Film Awards, will be held at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Sunday, February 2 and will air on BBC One at 9 p.m. UK time, and on BBC America in the United States at 9:10 p.m. ET. Graham Norton is the host
See a complete list of BAFTA 2020 nominations.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Friday, February 7 at 11 p.m.