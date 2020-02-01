Emilia Clarke and more stars dazzle at the pre-BAFTA 2020 party

game of Thrones& # 39; Emilia Clarke Y Gwendoline Christie, Little woman& # 39; s Saoirse Ronan Y Florence Pugh, Johnny Deppdaughter and model of Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showed elegant looks at a BAFTA party before 2020 in London on Saturday.

Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a red, black and white Scottish plaid button dress for the annual party, which was organized by the businessman Charles Finch and Chanel Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, appeared in a red dress with frills, puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.

%MINIFYHTMLc96fd2d14dcf139f702102596da9de2913% %MINIFYHTMLc96fd2d14dcf139f702102596da9de2914%

Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, wore a shiny black one-shoulder mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a mini dress with red frills and shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless silver sequin dress.

Other stars seen at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Marriage history, The x files alum and The crown Y Sex education star Gillian andersonand singer Iily Allen and boyfriend and Strange things actor David Harbor.