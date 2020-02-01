Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames: live scores, updates and highlights of the rivalry game & # 39; Battle of Alberta & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc160975906610475ebe9d82c47adc78511% %MINIFYHTMLc160975906610475ebe9d82c47adc78512%

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames face each other on Saturday in the fourth of the five meetings of the "Battle of Alberta,quot; this season, and the second game was played between rivals in the Pacific Division in just 72 hours.

Each of the Oilers and Flames meetings this season actually only took place since the end of December, and resentments have been generated over three consecutive victories in Calgary. Matthew Tkachuk's heavy blows against Zack Kassian on January 11 triggered an ugly incident and several days of coming and going, culminating in his fight during an energetic Calgary 4-3 shooting victory on Wednesday.

Two ultra important points are on the line at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alta, on Saturday, beyond the scope of any personal rivalry. The Vancouver Canucks (30-18-4, 64 points) have won five straight games and currently have a four-point lead over Edmonton and Calgary for first place in the Pacific; The Oilers currently have a slight advantage over Calgary for second place (both teams have 60 points; the highest percentage of Edmonton points has priority).

A collision between team captains Mark Giordano and Connor McDavid in Wednesday's clash drew attention, but colder heads seemed to prevail between the two locker rooms in recent days. That individual battle will be watched closely by fans and media during Saturday's game.

Sporting News keeps track of updates and highlights of this long-awaited game between the Oilers vs.. Flames on Saturday. Follow next.

