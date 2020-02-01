Eddie Jones wants England to emulate Liverpool's style and inspire the nation | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLe85cf4bde88690183d599ddd0751ede111% %MINIFYHTMLe85cf4bde88690183d599ddd0751ede112%

Eddie Jones wants England to excite rugby fans

Eddie Jones wants England to emulate Liverpool by capturing the imagination by playing an exciting rugby, starting with the inaugural Sunday Six Nations game against France.

Jones enters his fifth championship after the disappointment of last year's World Cup defeat to South Africa.

The head coach of England insists that if his contract extends beyond 2021, when he expires, he will be dictated by the continuous response to his methods by his players.

Jones sees Liverpool's current side as an inspiration of how he wants England to act

But his immediate concern is to launch the Six Nations with the victory in Paris by trying to emulate the dynamic style of Jurgen Klopp Premier League leaders.

"We want to have an effect on how the nation sees rugby," Jones said.

"The amount of football fans who approached me and told me they saw England in the World Cup semifinal gives you an indication that we have done it."

"When you play that kind of rugby, people want to see it. It's like Liverpool now: everyone wants to see Liverpool because they play with that ferocity."

"They play with that desire and are never beaten. Even when they are beaten, they have not been beaten. We want people to talk like that about us."

"It can have an effect on people's lives."

In the wake of Japan 2019, neither the RFU nor Jones has been in a hurry to extend their stay when their current agreement is exhausted, and the Australian believes that the decision is in the hands of his team.

"I heard Pep Guardiola talk about whether he will sign again in Man City. It's a bit like that," Jones added.

"The players tell you if you should continue or not, and that is what I am looking for. The players will let me know."

"If the players play well and the team is doing well, then maybe you should continue. If the team is indifferent, then they may need a change."

"The only reason I continue is because I think this team can improve. Over the next period of time I think we can become the best rugby team in history and that is exciting."

"The RFU just wants me to continue if they think I can improve the team. The contract is important from a legal point of view, but they want to win and I want to win."