Dwyane Wade has an epic answer for Terry Crews after he apologized to wife Gabrielle Union

Terry Crews has decided to apologize to Gabrielle Union, and her husband and basketball star, Dwyane Wade, has decided to respond.

On Friday, Terry revealed that he had changed his mind after throwing Gabrielle under the bus.

Terry more or less criticized Gabrielle, who made shocking accusations of racism on the set of America has talent. Gabrielle was fired from the show after her story went viral.

Terry, who was dragged mercilessly by his comments, chose to apologize in a series of tweets in which he publicly apologized: "I want you to know that it was never my intention to invalidate your experience, but that is what I did." I apologize. You've been through a lot of things in this business, and with that, I empathize with the fight towards equity and equality in the workplace. ”

He also tweeted: “I listen to you, I respect you and I understand you. I'm sorry, and I'm here to support you. I spoke from my personal point of view without first taking into account the experience of another person. "

Terry praised Gabrielle and called her "a role model for the entire black community."

He also shared: "I told him

@ KevinHart4real

A while ago, I needed 2 "to recognize the pain of other people." Right now, I have to do the same. I want to apologize for the comments I made. I realize that there are many black women injured and disappointed by what I said and also by what I did not say. "

He also said: “I allowed disrespectful comments to my family and me to react with anger instead of responding thoughtfully. This certainly caused more damage, and I hope to amend any pain that has caused those who were hurt by my words. "

Gabrielle has not responded to Terry's apologies, but her husband has. Dwyane said: "Someone, please take the phone @terrycrews."

One person said this: "After days that someone slapped him here we are … thanks, Terry, for showing us how you really feel and now I thank you again for this last minute let me clean this shit message,quot; "

Another social media user revealed: “And someone also takes the phone #dwaynewade !! At this point, we are tired of all of you, now chile !!! Everyone sits, all the butts somewhere! & # 39; & # 39;

Terry will have to apologize a little more for this to disappear.



