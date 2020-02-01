Dwyane Wade does not accept the apologies of Terry Crews

%MINIFYHTML7213c31be48962d8a24488cef0c35c5b11% %MINIFYHTML7213c31be48962d8a24488cef0c35c5b12%

The presenter of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; He previously apologized to Gabrielle Union for not defending her in the middle of her controversial dismissal from the successful competition program.

Terry Crews received a mixed reaction when he publicly apologized to Gabrielle Union About your past comments. Some praised the "Brooklyn nine and nine"Star for admitting his mistake, while others did not take his apologies well and continued to attack him. Among the last group was the actress's husband, Dwyane Wade.

Hours after Terry issued his apologies on Twitter, the retired basketball player went to the microblogging site simply to write: "Someone take the phone @terrycrews." On the other hand, Gabrielle has yet to respond to her previous "America has talent"excuse co-star.

Dwyane Wade criticized Terry Crews.

As mentioned earlier, Dwyane was not the only one who did not accept Terry's apologies. Not a few people were still furious because they believed that the actor only apologized for the reaction, not because he realized that he had done something wrong. "He wasn't even apologizing for what he said he was just apologizing for the violent reaction. Smh. Don't light a fire if you can't put it out," one said while another speculated: "I guess your publicist stepped forward." inside, yes?

"I think it's funny how you apologized after she was announced as executive producer of a new show. Meanwhile, you're still here tapping bubble gum and pocket money," wrote another as someone else said: "Apologies are not valid when they come AFTER you made the statement, THEN it bent and basically gave Gabby the middle finger. "

Terry received a violent reaction for not defending Gabrielle in the middle of her controversial "AGT" exit. Instead, he made it clear that he would not support any other woman besides his wife, Rebecca. This infuriated the people even more, which led him to apologize to Gabrielle and others who were hurt by his comment.

In a tweet, he told Gabrielle that "it was never my intention to invalidate his experience, but that was what I did." He added: "I apologize. You have been through a lot in this business, and with that I empathize with the struggle for equity and equality in the workplace." Terry also admitted that he should have "at least understood that you only needed my support."