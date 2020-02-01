The Duke Blue Devils Traveling Around the Path into the Carrier Dome to Shoot about the Syracuse Orange. Even the Orange had won 5 consecutive matches before falling to the street within an one-point match to Clemson, shedding 71-70 to lose their album over this next season to 13-8 and 64 in conference playwith.

Duke will come from averaging 82.7 points a game that ranks 4th in faculty basketball at offensive points per game whilst shooting at an productive 48.5percent in the discipline that positions 13th in faculty football. Foremost Duke is centre Vernon Carey Jr. whois averaging 17.4 points a match whilst including a team-high 8.5 rebounds per match. Carey is only a professional but was especial for Duke that time of year capturing 59.5percent by the area. Tre Jones is only a sophomore however so much as sophomore’s go, Tre Jones can be experienced since it receives and is now the pioneer with the Duke crew.

Duke vs Syracuse Live Stream Reddit

Syracuse will come from averaging 73.2 points a match rank 124th from the NCAA in offensive points per game whilst shooting 44.4percent in the area. Foremost Syracuse is forward Elijah Hughes whois averaging 19.3 points a match whilst including 4.1 assists per competition leading the workforce. Junior forwards Marek Dolezaj directs the team in combination with 7.1 per match whilst including 10 points along with 3 assists.

Even the Syracuse zone protection has held competitions to 66.2 points a match standing 103rd in faculty basketball, and it has held nine groups to simply 39.2percent by your field rank 37th from the NCAA. Syracuse is ranked 130th at KenPom defensive efficacy. Duke has enabled competitors to evaluate 6 4 points each game to rate 59th in faculty basketball whilst holding competitions to 41.5percent by the area and also positions 7th at KenPom defensive efficacy.

Duke was a good stake that this year having a 11-9 album ATS over this summer season but’ve fought in the beginning of ACC play covered the disperse in only a few of these past six matches. Syracuse also fought in the beginning of season and can be 10 11 ATS over the entire year however, has since now covered the spread in the past six matches. Last score forecast, ” I really like that a fantastic dwelling underdog and notably using a Icelandic Syracuse workforce. Syracuse wins the match in your household as under-dogs and handles the disperse.