Discover the most controversial Super Bowl ads of all time

These companies obviously seek to make sure they deliver memorable commercials during the Super Bowl, but some of them end up caught in a controversy.

Up News Info –

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. The enthusiasm for the annual game is so great that many companies even spend such a large sum of money to make commercials designated to be issued during the Super Bowl. These companies obviously seek to ensure that they deliver memorable commercials, but some end up being caught in controversy.

Some controversial ads even caused a great reaction in social networks and led companies to withdraw, while others were too risky or too shocking to broadcast on national television. Because of that, these commercials ended up being banned at the television station.

Now that Super Bowl LIV is only one day away, let's take a look at the most controversial Super Bowl commercials of all time.

1. Ads of & # 39; Last Longer & # 39; from PETA

PETA must keep in mind that no matter how strong the organization's desire to make people become vegan, it should consider that its commercial must be safe for children to see. In 2016, PETA presented an ad that showed two couples in different rooms having spicy sex. While the non-vegan man could not "last" for a long time, the vegan couple continued to have sex for the remaining 30 seconds. PETA clearly alluded that people could have sex for a longer time by becoming vegan, but considering that their ads would be broadcast during the Super Bowl, which children could also watch, their presentation was surprisingly prohibited.

2. Doritos & # 39; Ultrasound & # 39; Commercial

Doritos has successfully divided the nation with its ads for Super Bowl 50. The ad showed a pregnant woman who had an ultrasound while her husband chewed some of the chips. Apparently, the baby inside also wanted to try the french fries, forcing her exit from the uterus. Many people simply found the place fun, while others were furious because they believed that the place was being "anti-choice" for using the "humanizing fetus tactic." Even Mindy kaling I couldn't help but admit that the ads seemed "creepy." Meanwhile, others planned to boycott the brand and promised not to eat Doritos again.

3. General Motors Commercial "Robot Suicide"

Mental health is not something that should be taken lightly, especially when suicide enters the scene. However, General Motors seemed to ignore all that when it issued its announcement for Super Bowl 2007. On the spot, a robot was fired by the company due to its poor performance. The robot could not do another job and became increasingly depressed. Finally, he jumped off a bridge. <br /> Given that suicide rates increased as unemployment increased at that time, the announcement was not well received by the public. The National Alliance on Mental Illnesses even called the place "recklessly irresponsible." Because of this, General Model decided to change the controversial announcement and issued the version edited at the Academy Awards that year.

4. Tim Tebow's approach in family announcements

Pro-life and pro-election have been an ongoing debate in the United States for years, without any party refusing to lose in discussions. Given this situation, it will be better to make a commercial that is not compatible with any of the parties. However, Focus on the Family apparently missed the notes with its Super Bowl ads starring Tim Tebow. Presented to the nation at the 2010 Super Bowl, the announcement featured his mother, Pam Tebow, talking about his miraculous baby who almost didn't reach the world. She did not mention any abortion in the commercial, but it was enough to annoy people considering that Pam was advised once to abort Tim. Some people even asked that the announcement not be transmitted, but CBS assured everyone that the script was reviewed for problem-oriented messages and was considered "appropriate for the air."

5. Commercial Skechers dog racing

The animals that appear in a Super Bowl commercial are common, but what Skechers did for his place angered many people, especially animal lovers. For the company's Super Bowl ads in 2012, he broadcast a commercial with greyhound racing and soon encountered a violent reaction when people accused them of supporting the activity that many considered cruel. <br /> The public response was overwhelmingly negative to the point that some called for a boycott and others launched a request for the company to change its place. However, the director of the post-production of the commercial defended the controversial announcements and insisted that "no animal was damaged in the realization of this commercial."

6. Commercial & # 39; Tibet & # 39; from Groupon

Not only is it safe for children, but Super Bowl commercials should also choose not to offend any ethnic group. If a company does not, it will most likely end up receiving a violent reaction such as the discount of online coupons Groupon, whose spot of Super Bowl XLV surprised many viewers by clarifying the plight of the people of Tibet to connect their service . <br /> In the place of 30 seconds, Timothy Hutton He drew attention to the problems of his people. He said: "The people of Tibet are in trouble, their culture is in danger," before surprising viewers with their next lines, "but they still prepare an amazing fish curry. And since 200 of us bought Groupon.com , we're getting $ 30 in Tibetan food for only $ 15. " The hostile response was almost immediate, surprising CEO Andrew Mason, who insisted that the place was simply a "parody" of the celebrity-backed public service announcement.

7. Ads by & # 39; Dead Boy & # 39; from Nationwide

There are many ways to raise awareness about preventable child deaths, but Nationwide surely took the wrong path when the insurance company issued its infamous "dead boy" ads during Super Bowl 2015. In the commercial, a wet-haired boy said sadly that he could not learn to ride a bicycle or get married because he "died of an accident", surprising and annoying his audience. The response was overwhelmingly negative, and one person called it "the most depressing in history." He even led Matt Jauchius, Nationwide's marketing director, to leave the company only a few months after the announcement was published, even though the company had defended the controversial ads. "While some did not like the announcement, we hope it serves to initiate a dialogue so that children feel safe everywhere," according to his statement.

8. Advertising of "kisses" by Snickers

In this era, stop being homophobic is no longer allowed and you will be canceled if you ever do it in public. Therefore, people did not have it when they saw a Snickers commercial for the 2007 Super Bowl that saw two mechanics accidentally kissing while eating the same chocolate bar. They looked horrified after the kiss and then tried to do something "manly." People quickly rated the place homophobic with the Human Rights Campaign and the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation by filing a complaint with the company. "This type of prejudice was inexcusable," GLAAD spokesman Marc McCarthy said in a statement. As a result, the company decided to withdraw the announcement.

9. Cheerios interracial family announcements

Actually, there is nothing wrong with the Cheerios ads that aired during the 2013 Super Bowl. It showed a biracial girl with her black father and white mother talking while enjoying the cereal. But for some reason, the place provoked a strong violent reaction because people believed that the company crossed the line by representing the mixed race family as normal. <br /> Deciding that the reaction to the post was no longer familiar, Cheerios finally asked YouTube to turn off its comments section. Despite the measure, the cereal company did not regret making the commercial in the slightest and even brought the biracial family back in its 2014 Super Bowl commercial.

10. Only for the commercial of & # 39; Mission Kenya & # 39; from Feet

While some companies managed to survive the violent reaction they received from the controversial Super Bowl ads, others were not so lucky. An example of that was Just for Feet, which declared bankruptcy after its places in the 1999 Super Bowl faced a strong reaction to being "racist" and "culturally imperialist." At the scene, a group of Caucasian men were seen in a humvee tracking a barefoot Kenyan runner, sedated with water with drugs and forcing Nike shoes to stand up while he was unconscious. Many people did not take the content of the ad well, and Stuart Elliot of The New York Times called it "terribly numb."