Having received multiple praise for his thriller comedy, Bong Joon-Ho competes for Best Director and Best Film at the 73rd edition of the British Academy of Film Awards and the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards.

"Parasite"Director Bong Joon-Ho is struggling with a horrible jet lag due to the surprising success of the movie's awards season.

The film by the South Korean filmmaker, about an impoverished family that infiltrates the home of his richest counterparts, has been a great success among the voters of the awards, which earned him a lot of nominations at the Golden Globes, BAFTA this year (2020) and, of course, the Oscar

However, his surprising success has taken its toll on Bong, as he has trouble entering and leaving Los Angeles to attend the ceremonies and promote the film.

"The hardest part has been the double and triple jetlag," he tells The Guardian, 50. "Physically, it has been really horrible, but right now I'm fine."

When asked why he thinks his film has touched the audience so much, the director adds: "A lot of people say it's a universal story because it's about the gap between rich and poor, but I don't think that's the answer."

"I think this movie has done very well because it attracts in a very cinematic way, like a movie in itself. I really want to take the time to look back at what that cinematic appeal was."

The following for Bong and Parasite are the BAFTA Film Awards on Sunday (February 2), where he is a candidate for Best Director and Best Film. He will also compete for the Best Film and Director at the Oscars a week later.