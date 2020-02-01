Direct to the festival by A Plus Tard | Racing news





A Plus Tard (left)

A Plus Tard will head directly to Cheltenham after Henry de Bromhead made the late decision to miss Saturday's Dublin Chase in Leopardstown.

A winner in grade one at Christmas, beating Chacun Pour Soi, seemed like a fascinating contender.

However, the dry terrain caused De Bromhead to reconsider the race and erred on the side of caution.

"It's a combination of the terrain and that trip," he told Racing TV.

"Two miles is quite strong for him. It was smooth at Christmas, so he liked everything, but today he seems a little better, so we said we would miss him."

"I don't see any need to run again before Cheltenham, it's in powerful form, but I talked to Chris Richardson (racing manager for owner Cheveley Park Stud) and we agreed to forget it today."