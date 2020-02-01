Dillian Whyte rates Andy Ruiz Jr as & # 39; coward & # 39; while fighting talks hit rocks | Boxing News

Heavy weights point to each other on Instagram; Ruiz Jr says "big announcement coming soon,quot;
Last update: 01/02/20 11:21 am
Dillian Whyte has dismissed Andy Ruiz Jr as a "coward,quot; since the prospects of the two heavyweights agreed that a fight seemed to be rescinded.
Earlier this week, promoter Eddie Hearn said Sky sports Ruiz Jr was "very interested,quot; in a "risky,quot; return fight against Whyte in the United States.
But on Friday, the Mexican-born American turned to Instagram to accuse Whyte of avoiding it, saying, "You didn't want to smoke, so I moved on to the next opponent."
Ruiz Jr also said he is close to confirming his next fight, writing: "Big announcement coming soon."
Whyte did not take long to respond to Ruiz Jr's teasing, and went to Instagram on Saturday morning to write: "No smoking?
"Typical cowardly movement of fake Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, a drop that moves away from a big payday.
"You are all stomach and not heart. I am more Mexican than you."
Hearn and Whyte are looking to finalize the British calendar before their chance for the WBC heavyweight world title. As a mandatory challenger, he was promised a belt fight in February 2021.
Whyte could now fight Alexander Povetkin before a potential fight in the United States while seeking to generate interest for his fight for the world title.