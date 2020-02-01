Dillian Whyte rates Andy Ruiz Jr as & # 39; coward & # 39; while fighting talks hit rocks | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML8a3f2f713b3b723329075fd37570e10d11% %MINIFYHTML8a3f2f713b3b723329075fd37570e10d12%

Dillian Whyte has responded to the mockery of Andy Ruiz Jr

Dillian Whyte has dismissed Andy Ruiz Jr as a "coward,quot; since the prospects of the two heavyweights agreed that a fight seemed to be rescinded.

Earlier this week, promoter Eddie Hearn said Sky sports Ruiz Jr was "very interested,quot; in a "risky,quot; return fight against Whyte in the United States.

But on Friday, the Mexican-born American turned to Instagram to accuse Whyte of avoiding it, saying, "You didn't want to smoke, so I moved on to the next opponent."

Ruiz Jr also said he is close to confirming his next fight, writing: "Big announcement coming soon."

Whyte did not take long to respond to Ruiz Jr's teasing, and went to Instagram on Saturday morning to write: "No smoking?

"Typical cowardly movement of fake Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr, a drop that moves away from a big payday.

"You are all stomach and not heart. I am more Mexican than you."

Ruiz Jr lost his titles to Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia in December

Hearn and Whyte are looking to finalize the British calendar before their chance for the WBC heavyweight world title. As a mandatory challenger, he was promised a belt fight in February 2021.

Whyte could now fight Alexander Povetkin before a potential fight in the United States while seeking to generate interest for his fight for the world title.